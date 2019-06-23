Pocketnow Daily: Foxconn URGES Apple to Move out of China… Sort of (video)

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits all-time low w/ $175 off, other models $220 off

Deals. Amazon has the current 12.9in 64GB WiFi iPad Pro for $824 shipped, you can also find this same $175 discount at Walmart. You can also take off up to $220 on other models.

Apple Reportedly in Talks With Samsung About OLED Displays for Future iPads and MacBooks

Due to iPhone sales being lower than expected, Apple ended up ordering way less OLEDs from Samsung than both companies expected and now Samsung is charging a penalty of hundreds of millions. Apple doesn’t want to drop the cash just yet and is offering them commitment of OLED orders for future laptops and tablets. This goes with a recent Ming Chi Kuo report that said we should expect an OLED 16in MacBook Pro so we’ll see how the future evolves.

The Nintendo Switch Mini leak might actually be real

We’ve been seeing rumors of two new Nintendo consoles for months, an upgrade to the Switch and a more portable and affordable variant. Now we have a render of what the smaller one would look like along with a case. According to a source Nintendo has based the products on secret information and hasn’t confirmed it for mass production but they are aiming for a Christmas launch.

RIP Pixel Slate: Google exits the tablet business, focuses on laptops

If you were waiting on a new Google tablet, don’t. A new report cites a Google spokesperson saying that Google’s hardware team will drop tablets and focus solely on laptops. They also say that they will be working on bettering the OS for all of their partners with laptops but that they won’t be working on them. Pixel 4 renders suggest Mint Green and white versions We have some renders of the Google Pixel 4 that come from concept designer so let’s take it with a grain of salt. The interesting part is the Mint color variant which we have had leaks of a Google phone in mint before. Now, on Slashleaks’ Twitter we have screen protector leaks and the phone does not look good at all. Let’s hope Google can pull it off.

Story of the day:

Foxconn founder calls on Apple to move iPhone production out of China

Foxconn’s Billionaire Founder Urges Apple to Invest in Taiwan

Foxconn’s founder is urging Apple to move production out of China for two reasons. The first one and the main one is Trump’s 25% tariffs which Apple is worried about because according to them it will hurt competitiveness globally. However, Terry Gou is urging them to move to Taiwan instead of China. This is interesting because he just stepped down from the chairman position for, you guessed it, to run for president in Taiwan. We see how this would benefit him but he claims it might happen and it would be a good move.

