New information suggests that the new Huawei Mate X2 will arrive with an inward folding display just like a patent we saw earlier this year
- Samuel Martinez
- 10 August 2020
- 19:07EDT
Google says Fortnite violated Google Play Store’s in-app payment policy, but the door is open for discussions with Epic Games to bring back the hit game.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 13 August 2020
- 19:35EDT
It seems that President Trump wants to ban TikTok in the United States over privacy concerns
- Samuel Martinez
- 1 August 2020
- 23:45EDT