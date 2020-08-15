You May Also Like
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible launch date of the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, iPhone 12 leaks and more.
- Samuel Martinez
- 8 August 2020
- 03:00EDT
I was amazed by some features while the others left me wanting more. Here’s why the OnePlus 8 Pro is a fabulous phone but not a flawless one.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 2 August 2020
- 05:56EDT
Samsung Galaxy Note20 is currently up for pre-orders in India priced at Rs. 77,999.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 10 August 2020
- 11:41EDT