A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

The official news today, as always begin with deals, and ones you should work on now as Valentine’s day is getting closer. And hey, if you don’t have a partner, who cares? I’d jump on these deals regardless. Starting with Samsung , the Galaxy S21 is still available for just $99 if you get it Unlocked with a trade-in and you also get $50 of instant credit for accessories. The S21+ is available for as low as $199 with $75 in credit, and the S21 Ultra for $399 with $100 in instant credit. And by the way, don’t forget that SUPCASE is still our #1 choice for device protection. Use promo code 10POCKETNOW on Amazon to get 10% off the Award Winning UB Pro, or use promo code POCKETNOW15 on SUPCASE.com for a 15% discount as well. If you move on to Amazon and B&H, the S21 is also $100 off there, meaning it starts at $699 for the entry level model. Both B&H and Amazon also have the M1 Mac Mini for $50 off, leaving the entry level model for just $649. Back on to Amazon, the latest iPad Air is also $30 off, leaving it at $569 for 64GB of storage. Finally, if you’re looking for Smart Speakers, Amazon is running a huge sale on their A line up. The Echo Show 8 is available for $50 off, leaving it at $80 shipped. We have more deals on other speakers, more Samsung devices and more, in the links in the description, and our giveaway for a Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra in partnership with SUPCASE is still a few days away. Follow the first link in the description and enter promo code Pocketnow Galaxy to enhance your chances to win.Now, It’s been a minute since we’ve covered Xiaomi on the show and, but I think it has a lot to do with their new and more premium approach. Regardless, the company just announced the new Mi 11 Globally. The Mi 11 brings a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED Display running at 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, along with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a 4600 mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging. When it comes to the cameras, this phone brings a triple camera array with a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro sensor. It is capable of shooting 8K video in HDR 10+ and it also rocks a 20MP selfie shooter at the front. Now, this phone also supports things like 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse charging, and it brings stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and an IR Blaster. Talk about a blast from the past.. Get it? Now the reason why we’re covering it is because Mi 11 starts at a far more reasonable 750 Euros for the entry level model and should launch in mid-February. My unit should arrive in the studio around that time and I do plan to make a review so make sure you keep an eye on that.Let’s move the spotlight on to OnePlus as, we’re getting closer to that rumored early launch in March as we speak. So far we’ve gotten multiple hands on images of the OnePlus 9 but, over the weekend someone decided to share a ton of them with Dave 2D and well, these reveal everything you need to know. Now, most of these things we had already seen from the previous leaks, like the same punch hole display which, according to a teaser will be the exact same flat display from the OnePlus 8T. We also see the silver, glossy design as well as the USB-C port. Probably the biggest change from these leaks is the new camera module which has a Hasselblad branding on it. Multiple rumors claimed that the new cameras would be tuned by Leica, but it looks like that won’t be the case. This isn’t the first time Hasselblad has partnered with a smartphone maker as they did a Moto-Mod for the Moto Z but, that was terrible.. So I’m not getting my hopes up. This phone is expected to bring a quad camera array with 2 48MP sensors and 2 smaller sensors for essentials like a 2MP macro you’ll never use. We’ll see what we get and let us know if seeing Hasselblad branding makes you have a better opinion over what’s to come.Once again, let’s move on to Apple’s less conventional ventures as, there’s been a lot of buzz around a couple of them. First off, let’s talk Apple car as , recently a statement from Hyundai said that they were in discussions with Apple but of course, it was an early stage and nothing was decided just yet. Well, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Hyundai and its affiliate Kia have said that they are not in talks with Apple on developing the Apple Car. Kind of contradictory cause the first statement was actually put out by Hyundai motors. But, apparently what’s really happening is that Apple paused the discussions weeks ago, as they have apparently discussed similar plans with other manufacturers. We do know that the company invested a pretty big chunk of money but, they might also be in talks with Japanese manufacturers which would be nice to see. Moving on to another topic, if you remember, Apple announced that their hardware engineering chief will move on to focus on other projects, but you know that never gets disclosed. Well, a new report claims that the move is to AR and VR headsets. This move is similar to what Phil Schiller did last year, moving from a senior role but, to an area that still needs supervision. When it comes to AR and VR devices from Apple, so far we’re expecting the Apple Glasses and that Mixed Reality headset we saw last week.Finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk Apple and the future of iPhones . For years, we’ve been hearing rumors of foldable iPhones but, it always seemed to farfetched. Now that there’s actually a foldable market, those have unfolded once again.. Today we have a new report from Jon Prosser where he gives us multiple details on what and when we should expect it. Apple was reportedly testing 2 different prototypes of the foldable iPhone but according to Prosser, Apple will apparently stick to the clamshell design as it is getting more attention internally, even if both of them passed the tests. He also claims that one of the goals here is to offer these in “fun” and “colorful” colors we get on the iPhone 12 Series, and not the serious tones from the Pros. Now, we are expecting these to bring somewhat of a hefty price tag but, it does seem like Apple wants to market these as a fun and youthful product, unlike Samsung which is treating their foldables more like a productivity tool.. So yeah, the hefty price tag might not be the case. Finally, Prosser debunked the rumors saying we would be getting this next year, claiming he doesn’t know how far along they are but it won’t be happing next year.