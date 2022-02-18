Pocketnow Daily: First Google Pixel 7 LEAKS, Other iPhone 13 Production Issues & more! (video)

The official news today are non-existent but let's talk about a line-up that's about to be official, OPPO's Find X5. Yesterday, the company shared press invitations for their MWC Event and now we get a very detailed list of specs for the entire series from Tech Insider. Focusing on the Find X5 Pro, it brings a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but some rumors hint that there might be a Dimensity 9000 variant.. You get up to 19 Gigs of RAM which all sounds like a typo, along with 256 Gigs of storage... Weird as we've had 512 gigs of storage variants before with the Find X2 Pro. When it comes to the camera, you get a 50MP main sensor, another 50MP shooter and then a 13MP which aren't specified. The selfie camera does bring 32MP though. Finally, it brings a 5000 mAh battery, and this listing says that it actually brings a charger in the box which I presume its for their VOOC bragging rights. Kudos OPPO. And I'm sure you don't need me to talk about design by this point, so moving on, the Find X5 Series is expected to share the stage along with the OPPO Pad which was just leaked and looks very similar to another popular tablet that shall not be named. So yeah, we're only 6 days away from this announcement so let's see if there's any surprises.

Let's shift gears on to Apple and their AR headset which is looking like a recurring topic for this show. We have a new report from TrendForce that gives us several predictions on what we can expect from this headset… Now take this with a grain of salt cause a lot of the statements are flat out bogus. For example, they mention how the current market is dominated by the HoloLens 2, and they expect strong shipments of Oculus and Microsoft devices, and I call it bogus cause you and I know Microsoft is already looking to fold the HoloLens. Still they claim this forces Apple to come up with a smart strategy, as if that held back the iPod, iPhone or Apple Watch when Apple was already late. Now, the thing that's making the headline here is that TrendForce assumes that Apple will be charging a monthly app-subscription, like the HoloLens, to use the device.. Another thing which we doubt as pricing for the hardware is claimed to be around 1000 bucks or even more. You let me know in the comments what you think will happen.

Let's keep talking Apple but move on to iPhone production problems that don't seem to stop. We have a new report from The Elec claiming that BOE is having a hard time producing OLED panels for iPhones due to the chip shortage, and yes I thought we were actually getting past that. BOE is reportedly having issues getting display driver IC's for iPhone Panels which they get from a third party. The shortage will affect production this and next month, as production is falling short of the planned amount. If you're wondering how much that is, BOE would be forced to drop their OLED panel production from 3 million units to 2 in the next month. Of course, this would directly affect Cupertino as they allegedly ordered 10 Million panels from BOE for the first half of this year... Though, we're not even halfway through Q1 yet so it's really difficult to tell how much it's actually going to affect them considering they're still getting OLED panels from other sources like Samsung. And this isn't the first time they’ve had issues with the iPhone 13 as it was limited as soon as it dropped. Let's see if they end up ordering more panels from Sammy or if they'll end up taking a hit on sales. We'll see.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Google and the next big thing, and I'm not talking about Android. As yes, the first leaks and details for the Pixel 7 have emerged. We have a new report from 9to5Google where, they're now sharing some information on Google's upcoming flagship thanks to the Android 13 Developer Preview. For starters, the report claims that the codenames for these phones will be Cheetah and Panther, and this seems to be the second set of phones along with the 6 Series that are not codenamed after fish or sea life creatures. They also spotted the processor which is codenamed Cloud ripper which they believe is an internal-only developer testing phone and is most likely the second generation Tensor chip that was talked about a couple of months ago. These model number for this is GS201 and this chip will reportedly feature an unreleased Samsung modem. Speaking of which, this modem is codenamed Ravenclaw, and the report mentions that it'll be the Exynos 5300 which would be the successor to the Pixel 6's modem. Sadly, there are no specs or design leaks just yet, which is bound to change considering this is Google.