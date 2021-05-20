Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, Galaxy Tab S7+ and more devices are on sale today

Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 5 and more devices are on sale right now

Google Pixel smartphones, smart kitchen products and more are on sale

The official news today begin with deals, which yes, you can skip in the links. Hey, I’m just making it easier for the 3 of you that complain… What.. 2? Ok.. Starting with Cupertino and the Apple Watch which yes, we’ll be talking about soon so do keep that in mind. Amazon currently has the Series 6 for 70 dollars off, leaving the GPS 40mm model for 330 bucks. They also have bands for 10 dollars off, leaving them at 40 bucks each.. I know, stupid expensive compared to third parties on Amazon. Moving on to B&H for a quick second, they currently have the Surface Pro 7 in the Platinum Bundle for 230 dollars off, meaning you get the Intel Core i5 variant with the keyboard cover for 800 bucks. Moving on to Samsung for a quick second, yes, they are still running in some crazy trade-in deals if you’re planning on switching phones. You can get the Galaxy S21 5G for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 300 bucks or the Ultra for 500 but, you need to have an eligible device for trade-in. Finally, you can currently get the OnePlus 8 for 200 dollars off, leaving the base model for 499. We have more deals on other Samsung and OnePlus products, and more in the links in the description.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 7

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

    Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

    OnePlus 8T

    OnePlus 8

    Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB

    Google Pixel 3

    Nokia 8.3

Android 12 Beta hints a Google foldable is in the works

But alright, we’re not done with Google news, or things to consider about that Android 12 beta for that matter. I do hope you proceeded with caution cause OnePlus pulled the beta because of the bricked devices. Anyways, as for discoveries, there are a ton of stories developing on updates that didn’t get mentioned at the keynote yesterday. The guys over at 9to5Google just found 4 different model numbers for Google phones that are set to release in 2021. Of course, this includes the Pixel 6 family which should be 2 phones, the Pixel 5a 5G and apparently that other phone might be a foldable which has been leaked before with the codename “Passport”. According to this report we could expect the Pixel 5a around the halfway point of the year, with the Pixel 6 and this foldable probably launching during the fall. Of course, this isn’t confirmation that they’ll be coming together but it is a hint that this thing actually exists. On a side note, Samsung Display will reportedly ship up to 1 million foldable OLED panels this year, with one of the companies receiving these being Google. Let’s see what we get as, it’s only a matter of time before we get a full review, leaked on the Internet.

Samsung won’t abandon Tizen-based wearables after Wear OS commitment

Let’s keep the spotlight on Google, sort of.. Yesterday at the keynote, they announced how they’ll be joining forces with Samsung to make WearOS better and now we get to hear what Samsung has to say. First off their Mobile division Quote Tweeted Google to say that they’re excited for what we’re building together. They’re also assuring that your existing Galaxy Watch running on Tizen will continue to receive software updates and official support for a while, three years from the launch date of each model. Now, I guess this kinda confirms that if you have a current Tizen-based Galaxy Watch, you won’t be getting the Tizen-Wear OS merger update which is one of the concerns I mentioned yesterday. I don’t know if that will be the case for WearOS watches but, I feel like if you have a brand new Galaxy Watch 3, you should be able to get the update unless there’s some key pieces of hardware missing here. We’ll see if this is the same case for WearOS Watches as.. It’s not looking too good right now for any existing customer to be willing to shell more money on an unproven product. Updates were crucial.

Apple Watch Series 7 could bring its first MAJOR redesign, sort of..

Let’s stick to wearables for another segment but move the spotlight on to the company that gets them right the most.. I mean they’re not perfect, but Apple got the formula right since Series 3. We’ve heard multiple reports from sources like Ming Chi Kuo that claim that we could finally expect an Apple Watch redesign in 2021 and it looks like that will be a case. We have some new renders from non other than Jon Prosser and Renders by Ian, which were apparently made based on pictures and CAD files for this new Apple Watch. Now, Prosser disclaimed that he’s not entirely sure if this is the Apple Watch Series 7 but, if Kuo is right that refresh should happen this year. From the renders we can now see a flat design, that kinda goes along with the iPhone 12 Series and they’re also experimenting with new color variants that go along with the new iPad Air and iMacs. Prosser mentions that the display will most likely stay the same size, even if there are some prototypes with smaller bezels. He also mentions that he didn’t get a spec sheet so he didn’t provide any details on features or sensors so for those asking, this is strictly just a design leak. Hopefully we get some new reports on features soon.

Story of the day:

Major Pixel 6 camera upgrades are hinted, but by a sketchy source

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s go back to Google and talk about the Pixel 6 because you know that once those leaks hit the fan.. They can’t stop. Last week we got those renders from Prosser where we found out about the 2 variants and the design. Now we have a couple of leaks concerning the camera, one from a sketchy source and one from a good source. Starting with the good source, a few days ago Max Weinbach was having a back and forth with some guys on Twitter where one of them asked if we’re finally getting a new camera sensor, to where Max simply answered Yes. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, the other source claims that the Pixel 6 Pro PVT units now have a new large Sony sensor that could be 50MP. Apparently it would come paired with an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, a wide-angle lens and a color correction sensor. Finally he mentions that these optics seem to be final for now and that mass production is planned for late August, so hey, that September 30th date doesn’t sound too bad huh? Again, we’re not too sure about this source so let’s take these with a grain of salt.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
iPad Pro mini-LED
Get up to $199 savings on select iPad Pro models and more
Check out the latest deals on the previous generation iPad Pro models, as well as the newest iPad Air and the entry-level option
mac deals
Check out 5 great deals on majorly discounted Macs
This list of refurbished Macs should be particularly intriguing to anyone looking to get a computer or tablet. Check out these Mac deals!
The Sony X80J 75 Inch TV, smart lightbulbs and more devices are on sale
Amazon is also giving us amazing discounts on Sony Smart TVs, as well as several lighting options for your home