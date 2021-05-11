facebook apple antitrust

Apple’s MagSafe charger, iPhone cases and more are on sale today

The latest iPads, OnePlus smartphones, and more are on sale today

Save big bucks on Amazon Echo speakers, smart displays and more

The official news today as per usual begin with deals. Those post-Mother’s Day deals are already in full effect. Starting with some iPads, Amazon currently has the new iPad Air for 40 dollars off, leaving the entry level model for 559. If you’re into OnePlus phones, the company has the 8T for 150 dollars off its original price tag, leaving it at 600 bucks for the 12 Gigs of RAM variant. The OnePlus 8 is also available for 200 dollars off, leaving it at 499 for the base model. Speaking of Amazon, you can get the Echo Show 8 for 20 bucks off, leaving it at 109 dollars shipped. Finally, the M1 MacBook Air is still available for 100 dollars off, leaving it at 899 for the base model, which is actually the machine being used to edit this video. We have more deal on other OnePlus devices, MagSafe chargers and accessories and more in the links in the description.
    Echo Show 8

    iPad Air

    OnePlus 8T

    OnePlus 8

    MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip

    Apple MagSafe Charger

    Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

    Apple Clear Case for iPhone 12 Mini

    Apple Leather Case iPhone 11 Pro

 

After it’s own M1 chip, Apple is reportedly designing its own 5G modem

But alright, let’s move on the spotlight on to Apple, and boy we have a lot to talk about them today so this is one of those times where we have to split things into segments. Let’s start off with Apple Silicon, we know that the company is making some huge moves with the M1 and their A chips but, they want to take a step further. According to a new report from Ming Chi Kuo, Cupertino could be planning on making their own 5G modems for future iPhones starting with the launch of the 2023 iPhones the earliest. So far the company is relying on Qualcomm for 5G modems after they announced a new partnership in late 2019. The report mentions that Qualcomm will be forced to compete for more orders in the low-end market to compensate for this loss. Now, if you think of how well M1 MacBooks and iPhones work in terms of efficiency, I imagine Apple plans to take some extra steps to add value to that 5G modem integration into the mix so, let’s see what happens. I guess we’re now understanding why Apple decided to buy the modem business from Intel. Don’t you just love how every single business decision Intel has made has been against them?

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be Samsung’s cheapest foldable yet

Let’s shift focus on to Samsung and foldable for a quick second as, we’re getting somewhat closer to the fall which means Unpacked rumors are about to start spiking up. At this event we’re currently expecting to get the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and maybe the Galaxy S21 FE. Focusing on that Z Flip 3, over the weekend a tipster named Tron gave us some alleged price tags and even a launch date for this phone. According to his tweet he claims that the Z Flip 3 will cost between 999 to 1099 bucks with an extra tweet mentioning that 1199 might be the maximum amount. On the original tweet he also mentioned that we could expect it on August 3rd. Now, we don’t know if this is the date for Unpacked or the release date but it’s something to take into account. According to recent leaks the Z Flip should be getting a new design with a vertical dual camera at the back and 2-tone color variants. We’re also getting amore useful outer display as well as improvements for the main display. We’ll keep you posted as ok, $999 for a clamshell phone makes so much more sense than before.

Is this the design of the new MacBook Air?

Let’s move the spotlight back on to Cupertino but this time, let’s talk Macs. It’s no secret how much I like the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. I’ve already published two videos over how these are the two best laptops for most people, but we do know that Apple didn’t really go all out when it came to design, and it looks like Apple is already working on fixing that.. Kinda. Earlier today we got some new renders of a new MacBook Air from Renders by Ian and Jon Prosser. According to Prosser’s sources, these are going the iMac route and getting some new color variants. Apparently he was shown the enclosure for these new MacBooks where we can apparently expect a white keyboard and.. ugh white bezels. Diego better have a crickets sound ready for this part. Anyways, he does mention the bezels might be smaller so that could help, but how is this even cool. It looks like the trackpad could also be shrinking a bit in favor of a larger keyboard, which might not be a crazy bad idea. Now, where things get interesting is in the I/O where, we can only see a single USB-C port on each side which makes me think.. Is it really the case where Apple has made all the common sense decisions after Jhony Ive left, or is it that this is not a MacBook Air replacement, and instead, a new 12-inch MacBook. I would love that little machine to get a real revamp, but we’ll see what we get.

Story of the day:

Stats Prove Very few iPhone users opted-in to get tracked. Sorry Facebook…

And finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk about vindication. I know, let me explain. Remember the whole Facebook vs Apple controversy over App Tracking Transparency, the Facebook ads against it and stuff? Well, iOS 14.5 launched a couple of weeks ago after all the pressure, and people got App Tracking switched off by default, which is great. You opt in only if you want. The thing is, we were left curious over how many people would actually opt in or out of allowing themselves to be tracked after all those Robin Hood ads, and well, the numbers are in and according to some analytics of Flurry Media, merely 4% of users in the US opted-in for being tracked by apps in general. By the way these numbers correspond to the second week after the iOS 14.5’s release, with the numbers for the first week being even lower. On a world-wide scale, the daily opt-in rate amounts to apparently 12%, after sampling around 2.5M iPhone Users. So why Vindication? Well what more proof did we need that consumers are against being tracked, and let alone being tracked for free. It makes no sense for you to be sold as a product to advertisers, and you have no say or get paid for your data. I’m not trying to defend Apple since they created the ability for apps to be able to do this years ago in the first place, but at least we get to see the right thing be done.  
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus smartphones, Sony smart TVs and more devices are on sale right now
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and OnePlus, where we find the OnePlus 8 Pro, the 8T, Sony and Samsung smart TVs and more devices on sale
POCO F3 in hand
POCO F3 review: the BEST bang for buck? (video)
The POCO F3 is far from the perfect phone, and that was by design. Check out our POCO F3 review in both video and text format.
Samsung galaxy Z fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, smartwatches and more are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, smartwatches from Apple, and more on sale