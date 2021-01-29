You May Also Like
Apple shipped over 81 million smartphones in Q4 2020, capturing anywhere between 21% to 23.4% of the market share.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 28 January 2021
- 14:14EST
Amazon has some amazing deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, on the LG G8 ThinQ, on the Google Pixel 4a 5G and more Android phones
- Samuel Martinez
- 21 January 2021
- 18:30EST
Read Later in Chrome browser for Android is currently being tested in Canary channel, but you can already enable it on the stable version.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 27 January 2021
- 10:56EST