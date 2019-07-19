Samsung Galaxy S10e on sale from $350 as Prime Day deals roll on (Reg. $750)

Deals. Prime Day is over but Best Buy currently has the Galaxy S10E for $400 off, you heard that right. The 128G variant is available for just $350 shipped, but you have to activate it on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. You will be charged $40 for activation.

Instagram is testing hiding likes in six more countries

Instagram started testing how the market would behave when removing the option to see the amount of likes a post has to decrease social pressure. It started in Canada back in May and is now expanding to Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. They are also rolling out a warning when a comment may be harmful and ask if you want it deleted.

Apple Once Caught Factory Workers ‘Digging a Small Tunnel in a Corner’ in Attempt to Smuggle iPhone Parts

After the iPhone 5c was fully leaked back in 2013, Apple got a new Product Security team to supervise their most sensitive suppliers in China. The security team which are from the US military have found many hiding places for components over the years including dirty mop water, belt buckles, tissue boxes, bras and the most notorious one, they started digging a tunnel under heavy machinery and hid components there. For those of you wondering how we get leaks, it seems this is the way to go.

Samsung starts mass producing 12GB RAM ahead of Note10 launch

Samsung just started mass producing their new 10nm LPDDR5 12GB mobile DRAM chips ahead of the Note 10’s launch. They are aimed for premium flagships and built optimized for 5G and AI applications. It is approximately 1.3x faster than their previous LPDDR4X with a rate of 5,5000 megabits per second. We hope this will power at least one of the Note 10 variants.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 with monstrous 5,800mAh battery spotted on TENAA The ASUS ROG Phone 2 just got spotted on TENAA and it has some wild specifications. That 120 Hz display will be a 6.59in AMOLED panel and it also packs a 5800 mAh battery, maybe to power that OLED. All this along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, July 23rd is right around the corner.

Story of the day:

Photo editor FaceApp goes viral again, prompting security concerns

We’ve all seen the Face App challenge at this point, what people might not know is that the app may not be safe. A Senate Leader has already asked the FTC and FBI to investigate the Russian app as you are giving them a picture of you, and you are also giving them access to your camera roll. Concerns include that the app may steal your camera roll or the images you upload and sell them as stock photos or be used for ads in Russia. So far, several researchers have looked into the matter but no evidence has been found on the company practicing this but it is very easy for them to do so… so beware. The company also claims they may store the picture you upload for about 48hrs but it is deleted after.

