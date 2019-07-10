Pocketnow Daily: Everything Apple SILENTLY CHANGED Today (video)

Don’t wait for Prime Day, Amazon is taking up to $250 off the latest iPad Pros

Apple 2019 Back to School: Get free Beats headphones with iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac purchase

Deals. Amazon is currently taking $250 off both models of the latest iPad Pros. Apple also already kicked off their back to school deals where thy are giving students free Beats with eligible products, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro prices are also down up to $200 for students.

The new Kirin 810 chip will power the Honor 9X and compete with the Snapdragon 730

Even with the whole Huawei debacle, which has affected brands like Honor, Trusted sources claim that Honor is already working on the 8X’s sequel and we might actually see it around July 23rd. It looks like it will follow the same strategy as the 8X and be priced at around $250, it will also bring the brand new 7nm octa-core Kirin 810 that is designed to compete with the Snapdragon 730, which is interesting as this is not necessarily a budget processor.

Samsung teases productivity features of the upcoming Galaxy Note10

Samsung has just launched a teaser that implies that you will no longer need to use multiple devices to get work done. Instead, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 would be more than enough to replace your desktop, laptop, memory sticks, etc. The post by Samsung Indonesia also tells us to “Say goodbye to hassle, and hello to powerful!”

It’s time to ban all government use of face recognition: digital rights group

Fight for the future, a digital rights advocacy group, is a calling for a nationwide ban on government use of facial recognition since this tech may be too dangerous to civil liberties. Right now your phone uses your camera to unlock, and there are tons of other tech that capture your facial information as well. Some cities like San Francisco and Summerville, Massachusetts have recently banned local agencies from using this tech, but its still used for law enforcement. The problem however, is the fear of this leading to a surveillance state where everybody would be tracked as they travel from place to place

Android Q Beta 5 is adding a dark-themed Pixel boot animation Google Pixel 4 XL renders suggest five total cameras, no notch More dark mode features are coming with Android Q, or at least the Beta 5 versions shows us dark-themed Pixel boot animation, that seems nice. This boot animation would look even better if the bezels on the next Pixel 4 XL were smaller than the ones se can see in these new renders that show us a total of 5 cameras, 3 on the back and 2 in the selfie camera. The good news in any case is that there’s no notch

Story of the day:

New MacBook Air and Base 13-Inch MacBook Pro Have Same Keyboard as Higher-End 2019 MacBook Pros

Apple releases 2019 Retina MacBook Air with True Tone display, lowers price to $1099 — $999 for students

Apple significantly lowers Mac SSD upgrade pricing, 1 TB MacBook Air now available

A lot of changes went down at Apple last night with their Back to School refreshes, so bare with us.

○ First off, the 12-inch MacBook has been discontinued, or at least we don’t even see it on Apple’s website any more. Long live the new MacBook that I’m now happy I didn’t buy a couple of weeks ago.

○ The entry level is now only the MacBook Air, and it actually got some upgrades, like a TrueTone display and better starting price of $1099, in addition to a new higher tier model that goes up to 1TB of storage.

○ And then there are the changes to the MacBook Pro, where the non-touch bar variant is now dead, or sort of dead. See, all models now have a Touch Bar, but now and replaced with an entry level touchbar variant at $1299.

○ Probably the most interesting change is upgrades, as Cupertino is dropping the price on those across the board. To give you an idea, in the past if you wanted a 4TB SSD on a MacBook Pro, that was a $2800 premium. Yeah, that got cut in half.

○ Oh and no, you won’t be getting the new rumored scissor keyboard switches just yet.. You’ll be stuck with the improved butterfly mechanism, but Apple has even confirmed that if you have any issues, replacements are free.

And yes I wish I could give you discounted prices for iPhones but no, those retain the same

