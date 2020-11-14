Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S20 5G and more devices on sale todayLet’s start today off with deals, cause by this time I should find another way to introduce this segment. Anyways, let’s end the week with some Galaxy Note 20 deals because, why not? The Note 20 Ultra is currently $200 off on Amazon, leaving the 128GB model for $1100, and yes this is the US variant. The Galaxy S20 is also getting $200 deals, that leaves the regular S20 for $800 but, you’ll have to go for the Cloud Pink colorway. Moving on to B&H, the Galaxy Note 10 which is still a pretty good buy is down $250 from its original price tag, leaving it at $700 shipped. Finally, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is $150 off, leaving that at $759 for the entry level model. We have more deals on other Galaxy Notes, Razer peripherals and more, in the links in the description.
New macOS Big Sur is finally ready for your Mac
I want to continue the official news on a positive note today so, let’s talk about YouTube and your favorite video every year. The company took to Twitter yesterday to announce that we won’t be getting a rewind next year. They posted a picture explaining how 2020 has been a different year, and they don’t feel like they should treat it like it wasn’t so, they’re taking a break this year. They also said that a lot of good was made this year as creators found ways to switch things up and cheer people so they thank them for making a difference. Now, we know that the Rewind isn’t necessarily people’s favorite video but, I kind of agree with YouTube for taking this position. But like seriously, can you name any particular YouTube rewind that you liked, cause I can’t remember any.