You May Also Like
These days, the iPhone SE is selling for Rs 35,999 on Flipkart amid the Apple Days sale.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 24 August 2020
- 08:13EDT
Google Discover seems to be showing short videos from popular short-form video sharing apps like Trell and Tangi right now
- Prakhar Khanna
- 26 August 2020
- 06:35EDT
Microsoft’s deal to purchase TikTok’s operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand falls in the range of $20 billion to $30 billion.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 27 August 2020
- 15:44EDT