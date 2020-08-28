Galaxy Z Fold 2
The OnePlus 8 Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more devices are on sale today

Deals. The OnePlus 8 Pro is currently $79 off on Amazon, that leaves the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for $920 shipped. B&H has the 2018 12.9in iPad Pro for $350 off, leaving the Wi-Fi + LTE, 256GB of storage variant for $929, kinda steep but still good. Finally, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 are $99 off, leaving the Black Color variant for $300 shipped, and these come with Amazon’s A Assistant integration. We have more deals on Hyper X headsets, Skagen watches and more in the links below.
We have new leaks of the cases for the Huawei Mate 40 series

We have some new leaked images of cases that allegedly belong to the Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro. Around ten days ago some images of squared camera modules popped up but, these go along with the original and circular design we got from the OnLeak’s CAD renders. On these cases we can see some differences from the Mate 30, for example the larger camera module and it looks like we’re getting real volume rockers instead of the software solution we got from the Mate 30 Pro. Both of these models seem to be retaining the IR blaster and the regular Mate 40 may still bring a headphone jack. We’re expecting the new, and possibly last, Kirin chips that will power these phones at IFA, which is a few days away.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid turmoil

Yesterday was Epic’s day when it comes to the drama, now it’s Tik Tok’s turn. Back in May, Kevin Mayer left Disney to become Tik Tok’s CEO in the US operations. Well, he just decided to step down from his position amidst of all the political turmoil he’s been facing. In the meantime, Tik Tok’s General Manager, Vanessa Pappas, will be leading the company. On a statement Mayer said that, due to the sharp change in the political environment, he did a significant reflection on the structural changes that this would require and what that means for his role. Therefore, he’s deciding to step down from the company. Also, on a new report from CNBC, Walmart is partnering up with Microsoft to purchase the US operations of Tik Tok but, the details for this move haven’t been disclosed yet.

iPhone 12 without chargers or Earpods confirmed?

Let’s start talking about Apple, mainly with the iPhone 12 for this segment. There’s been multiple reports and predictions telling us that we won’t be getting the charging brick or the EarPods on the box. Well, according to a new research note from TrendForce, this will be the case. According to them, Apple will be removing these accessories from the box because of the manufacturing costs will significantly increase due to 5G and removing these will help them keep the price tag. Of course they also mentioned that this might drive even more sales for the AirPods and also because it helps reduce e-waste. A lot of trusted sources have reported on this so it looks like it’s a done deal.

New Apple iPad and Watch Series 6 are just around the corner

We know that the only way to call Apple’s current release strategy is with the word staggered. A couple of weeks ago we covered a tweet from Jon Prosser, where he detailed Apple’s launch dates for the Fall. The first part of the tweet covered the new Apple Watch and iPad, which according to him would launch before everything else on the week of September 7th. Well, a new iPad and a new Apple Watch just went through the Eurasian Economic Commission, hinting that the launch date will be happening very soon. The iPad is listed as an “Apple tablet computer” with 7 model number’s for the different storage tiers and color variants, oh and they run iPadOS 14. The Apple Watch Series 6 also made the cut with 8 model numbers, and they’re all listed running WatchOS 7. Again, even if the iPhones are delayed, we are expecting these to come out sometime around September 7th with a silent release so, we’ll keep you posted.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets its own UnPacked event

The gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G could cost less than the original Fold

Even if Samsung already “revealed” the Galaxy Z Fold 2, they’re doing a pretty good job at keeping the hype up before the actual announcement. As, the company just announced that they will be hosting an Unpacked Part 2 on September 1st at 10am Eastern. At this event we’re expecting to get the full list of specifications and the actual price tag. Speaking of the specifications and price, the current leaked specs for this device include a Snapdragon 865+, dual batteries that amount to 4365 mAh, a 6.2in outer display and a 7.6in main panel running at 120Hz. Moving on to the price tag, we were expecting it to cost the same as it’s predecessor. But according to a new WinFuture report, the Z Fold 2 will cost €1999 which is €100 less than the price of the original Fold, even with all of the new features. We’ll get more information on September 1st so, stay tuned. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
