Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Apple’s latest iPad Pro and more on sale today

And let’s begin the week with deals as we usually do, but this time let’s just say Samsung is the most interesting offering. The company’s Black Friday sale is in full effect, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently available for just $1000 but, hold your horses, you have to trade in an eligible device. Actually many of these deals require a trade-in to sweeten the pot. For example, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available for a crazy $550, the regular Note 20 for $250 and the S20 FE for $140. Seriously, if you’re looking for a new phone, go check these deals out! Moving on to your usual set of Apple deals, the 12.9in iPad Pro is $100 off, leaving the Wi-Fi only and 128GB of storage model for $900. Finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro is available for $100 off, leaving it at $799 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We have more deals on the Pixel 5, OnePlus 7T, more iPads and even more in the links in the description.
Snapchat ‘Spotlight’ is yet another TikTok rival

And let’s be honest, Snapchat may be my least favorite service ever, but it’s probably the most copied service we’ve ever seen as. Look at Instagram stories, Whatsapp, Facebook, and even Twitter now with Fleets. Well, it looks like now they’re doing it to someone else. The company just launched a new feature called “Spotlight” which is basically made to compete with TikTok and Instagram’s “Reels” but, Snapchat’s got a trick up their sleeve. So, Spotlight let’s users showcase their 60 second videos which are focused on memes and jokes rather than your day to day life like stories where meant to. For the viewer, it will pretty much work like TikTok where the algorithm shows you content related to what you’ve seen in the past. The thing about it is that Snapchat will be paying creators to post on the platform, they will award $1M between the most popular creators on the app per day through the end of this year so, if you have a viral video you might get a piece of the $1M. Spotlight is currently launching to 11 countries so, if that’s your thing go check it out. Let’s hope this algorythm finally fixes their lack of good discovery.

New M1 MacBook Air has been found with 128GB for just $799

Let’s move on to Apple Silicon Macs as yes, Apple did end up making at least one of them more affordable, but there’s a catch. The latest M1 MacBook Air was spotted in Apple’s US Education Institute Hardware and Software list and it’s actually cheaper. This was found on Reddit and this is the regular 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU MacBook Air, with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $799. The thing about it is that, this is strictly for education purposes so, if you work or study at a school that purchases these then you might get your hands on one but, it looks like that might be the only way. This is not a variant that consumers can buy in a store. And on another note, Craig Federighi, aka Mr Wiggle Mode himself, went on an interview and talked about M1 Macs running windows. Please stop trying to run Parallels on them. He claims that Windows could run on these Macs but it’s really up to Microsoft. Thing is since this version of Windows on ARM is emulated, who knows if that will happen. Can any of you imagine Windows running on these ARM chips like a champ?

iPad Pro to get OLED displays after adopting mini-LED in early 2021: Report

And since we’re talking Apple, let’s discuss their future plans for iPads, especially when it comes to the display technology they’re using. We’ve been covering rumors of miniLED iPads for years, but now according to a new report from The Elec, Cupertino is finally planning to adopt OLED displays for the iPad Pro line up. It seems there will be a wait, though, as we know that Apple is working on the transition to miniLED displays for Q1 of next year. The report claims that OLED displays on these will actualy happen shortly after, meaning also within 2021. These displays would be provided by Samsung but, it also says that the adoption of OLED could be delayed, depending on the scale of adoption of miniLED. Again, these miniLED displays are slated for Q1 while OLEDs should come later. This means that Apple might really just upgrade their current LCDs to miniLED and then eventually move on to OLED at least when it comes to iPads because, we know that miniLEDs should be a huge thing for Macs. Whatever the case may be, this might be what will differentiate the next generation of iPads and Macs in 2021, and let’s hope that enables new designs.

OnePlus 9 might sport two 48MP camera sensors

OnePlus 9 Pro leak gives us our first look at its design prior to a March 2021 debut

Now how about if we shift focus to Android and particularly the OnePlus 9 as, we’re expecting this phone to launch a little earlier than usual so the rumors are starting to intensify. Beginning with the regular variant, last week we got some CAD renders for it showing a new white color variant and a triple camera array. Now, we have a new leak from 91Mobiles that claims that the two main cameras from these renders are two 48MP sensors. This means we’ll get a 48MP primary that delivers 12MP images, as well as a 48MP ultra wide. The third and smaller lens would be a macro or monochrome sensor in typical OnePlus fashion. Now, moving on to the Pro variant, we have some new CAD renders from OnLeaks showing off the design changes. From these we can see some smaller bezels, a “Pacific Blue” colorway if you know what I mean, and the new camera array which is pretty similar to the one on the 8T. The 9 Pro is expected to bring a 6.7in display, probably running at up to 144Hz and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 875, or whatever the latest Qualcomm chip will be called. We’ll keep you posted as it’s expected to come some time in March, and I seriously wonder what is it with companies wanting to launch phones earlier next year.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 might launch sooner than expected

And finally the hottest news today have to do with Samsung, and how the company plans to re-imagine their approach to flagships in 2021. We’ve covered the possibility of the Galaxy Note lineup saying goodbye, and today we get more credible information that goes beyond not seeing it in a listing. According to a new report from Korea, we might be getting this phone earlier the Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier in 2021. The report suggests that Samsung is already working on this phone and it could possibly launch in June 2021. The report also mentions that this foldable could have support for the S-Pen like we’ve heard before. It also reiterates on the report we covered last week, that claims that we’re getting an under the display selfie shooter, even if we were expecting that until Q3. It also adds that Sammy was able to add an in-screen WACOM digitizer but, they still faced some difficulties with the protective layer which scratches with the S Pen but it’s sounding like they were able to fix it, maybe thanks to the new UTG we’re expecting. With all of the reports on the missing Galaxy Note 21, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra supporting an S Pen, it looks like Samsung is about to re-invent it’s approach to its second batch of product launches.
