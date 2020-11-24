Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Apple’s latest iPad Pro and more on sale todayAnd let’s begin the week with deals as we usually do, but this time let’s just say Samsung is the most interesting offering. The company’s Black Friday sale is in full effect, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently available for just $1000 but, hold your horses, you have to trade in an eligible device. Actually many of these deals require a trade-in to sweeten the pot. For example, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available for a crazy $550, the regular Note 20 for $250 and the S20 FE for $140. Seriously, if you’re looking for a new phone, go check these deals out! Moving on to your usual set of Apple deals, the 12.9in iPad Pro is $100 off, leaving the Wi-Fi only and 128GB of storage model for $900. Finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro is available for $100 off, leaving it at $799 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We have more deals on the Pixel 5, OnePlus 7T, more iPads and even more in the links in the description.
Snapchat ‘Spotlight’ is yet another TikTok rival
And let’s be honest, Snapchat may be my least favorite service ever, but it’s probably the most copied service we’ve ever seen as. Look at Instagram stories, Whatsapp, Facebook, and even Twitter now with Fleets. Well, it looks like now they’re doing it to someone else. The company just launched a new feature called “Spotlight” which is basically made to compete with TikTok and Instagram’s “Reels” but, Snapchat’s got a trick up their sleeve. So, Spotlight let’s users showcase their 60 second videos which are focused on memes and jokes rather than your day to day life like stories where meant to. For the viewer, it will pretty much work like TikTok where the algorithm shows you content related to what you’ve seen in the past. The thing about it is that Snapchat will be paying creators to post on the platform, they will award $1M between the most popular creators on the app per day through the end of this year so, if you have a viral video you might get a piece of the $1M. Spotlight is currently launching to 11 countries so, if that’s your thing go check it out. Let’s hope this algorythm finally fixes their lack of good discovery.