Pocketnow Daily: Are DUAL Displays better than FOLDABLE Displays? (video)

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note 9 drops to $676 at Amazon (Reg. $1,000)

Deals. The unlocked 128GBvariant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is currently available on Amazon for $676 shipped on Amazon. BestBuy and other carriers currently have it for $800 so it still is a very good deal.

Carriers regularly throttle video streaming services, new study finds

Some students in the Northeastern University of Massachusetts just found out that carriers are throttling video streaming services through an app called Wehe that analyzes internet speeds. In the US AT&T throttles Netflix 70% of the time and YouTube 74% of the time other apps like Amazon Prime Video aren’t throttled. T-Mobile does throttle Amazon Prime Video as well as the others. This happens 24/7 and this is a major concern for the FCC after they repealed net neutrality.

Oppo is already teasing the Reno2 as specs leak via Chinese regulator

OPPO is already teasing the specs of the OPPO Reno 2 20X Zoom through a TENAA certification. It will pack an unnamed processor (probably Snapdragon 730, at least for the regular variant), a 6.5in AMOLED display, 48MP, 13MP, 8MP and 2MP cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of expandable storage and a 3,915 mAh battery. We also have some teasers from OPPO that tease video and night shots.

Galaxy Note10 preorders twice as many as Galaxy Note9

The numbers for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10‘s pre-orders are out now and it shattered the Galaxy Note 9, at least in Korea. The Korea Herald reported that the pre-orders surpassed 1.3M units which is twice as much as the Note 9. This is no indication of global sales but it is selling well at least for now.

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery sizes allegedly leaked According to a new Weibo leak, the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will bring a 4200 mAh and 4500 mAh battery respectively. This is a 5% and 7% increase from the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Along with the 25W wireless charging and 55W wired charging it seems too good to be true.

Story of the day:

LG is teasing a dual-display phone: the same or another one?

LG stated a few months ago that it was too early to launch a foldable phone. Now they’ve been teasing the LG G8X ThinQ that may bring dual display support. But now we have a new teaser that claims that dual is better and shows a 180 degree figure as well as a phone that seems to bring two displays as well as one at the back. This could just be the V60, we’ll see at IFA.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow