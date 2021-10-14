Apple Unleashed 2021 October 18 event featured

Samsung has announced a new Galaxy Unpacked 2 event

The official news today begin with press invitations from nonother than Samsung. Last night the company announced that they will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Event like they did last year. This one will take place next Wednesday on October 20th, right after Google’s Pixel Event and Apple’s new Unleashed Event, more on that later. The invitation says that it will “open up new experiences for self expression through technology” which kinda makes it sound like we’re getting new hardware, but we’re entirely sure about that.. The video shows several squared color panels that come together to form some boxes with different app icons which could also hint to some software improvements, maybe the full Android 12 announcement, but given how a similar art was used for the Z Flip 3, it’s hard to predict. I doubt they’ll do an unpacked just for software, and if there is hardware, the rumored products seem to be delayed. I mean, if it’s not the S21 FE that apparently got pushed to December, then what else could it be? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Leaked Pixel 6 images show camera bump, color variants, and more

And I know I kinda sound like a broken record but, this wouldn’t be a TechTober Pocketnow Daily without any Pixel leaks so of course we have more of those for you. I know you really don’t need me to call these “design leaks” any more but, yesterday we got a new batch of Evan Blass renders for both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro that essentially showcase the new color variants from every possible angle. We also have some more details from Brandon Lee who’s had a crazy amount of insight for this roll out. He’s claiming that the official color variants will be Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam and Stormy Black for the Pixel 6. Then the 6 Pro will come in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White and Stormy Black. We’re also getting a new Pixel Stand that will reportedly cost 79 bucks and charge at 23W and it includes a fan. He claims it brings a cool feature that would let you use your Pixel as a smart display when placed in the stand. Obviously the price tag is something we all want to know, and Lee claims that the Pixel 6 will cost 849 and the Pro variant will go for 1099. The event is right around the corner, so let’s see what we get.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks in new CAD renders

Let’s shift gears back on to Samsung and talk about the Galaxy S22 Series as we get closer to the end of this year. A few weeks ago a ton of leaks showed that Samsung will be merging the Note into the S22 Ultra by adding the S Pen silo and going for a boxy look. Now we have some new CAD renders from Lets Go Digital after we got some leaks from Ice Universe claiming that Samsung might go for a camera layout that resembles the Galaxy Note 10 Series. These new leaks still go along with the case renders we got a while back where it’ll fit into the “P” design but, these look much cleaner than the ones we got last month. You get three cameras on one side and the extra sensor and the laser autofocus next to them in a metal frame that looks like the one on the Z Fold 3. There’s also some images of case molds going around that confirm the boxy design and the camera array. But, can I just continue to say, that red color variant looks hot. Speaking of the camera array, it’ll reportedly bring a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide and 2 telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom. Apparently those can range between 10 and 12MP but that isn’t confirmed yet, and there’s also a possibility that all 4 cameras will include OIS. So as we get closer to the end of the year, I think these S22 leaks are starting to actually take shape and I like where this is going, so let’s see how this evolves.

Mark you calendar: New Apple ‘Unleashed’ event taking place on October 18

AirPods 3 will debut alongside M1X MacBook Pro next week, claims leaker

Apple to drop Touch Bar with 2021 M1X MacBook Pro, could feature 120Hz refresh rate as well

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Apple as expected. Greg Joswiak posted an invitation at noon yesterday where you get some Star Wars-like light speed effects that say “Unleashed” and the date October 18th. So yes, we have an Apple, a Google, and a Samsung Event in the span of 3 days next week. With all that being said, let’s talk about the things we’re expecting to get. We’re not gonna go into too much detail with all of them but, new leaks claim that we can expect the macOS Monterey release date, the M1X 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, an M1X Mac mini and the AirPods 3. Yes, AirPods are back in the rumor mill. Now, as for rumors, they just ramped up with new ones. Panda Is Bald, who was right about the 9th Generation iPad at the last event claims that AirPods will be coming along with the MacBook Pros at this event with a major redesign that resembles the current AirPods Pro. When it comes to the Mac mini, we haven’t heard much about it but, it’ll reportedly bring the same ports and features as the M1 variant but, being more of a graphics powerhouse thanks to the M1X. Finally, the MacBook Pros that I’ve really been waiting on. Dylan, who also has a pretty neat track record also claims that both of these laptops will bring miniLED displays, smaller bezels with no logo at the bottom, a 1080p webcam, and no more Touch Bar. He reiterates that we will be getting HDMI, an SD card slot and MagSafe and on an interesting twist, he claims that the base models will bring 16 Gigs of RAM and half a terabyte a storage, with pricing being similar between both models as they bring the same M1X configuration. There’s also a possibility of 120Hz display making the cut but, that might not happen. Just to recap, new MacBooks, a new Mac mini, AirPods 3, and a date for macOS Monterey.
