Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s Tim Cook TALKS about China Ban(video)

iPad mini 5 hits new all-time low at $330.50 shipped (Reg. $399)

Deals. The iPad Mini 5 is currently $70 off on one of Rakuten’s stores. You can get it for $330.50 shipped while it regularly goes $399. You have to use the code in the link in the description to get the discount.

Samsung cuts production and jobs at its only smartphone plant in China

Samsung is going to cut their production in Huizhou, China. The company now only produces in 1% of China when it used to be 13%. According to Reuters, this has led to these cuts. This will leave people without jobs but we don’t know how many are affected yet. Samsung’s sales are doing good and they are offering compensation to the people they are laying off.

Huawei denies smartphone production shutdown rumors

Last week a report from China suggested that Foxconn had shut down some of their Huawei production lines because of the whole US ban thing and companies were ‘reassessing’ their relationship with Huawei. The company came on record to state that the claims are not true and that their production levels are normal and with no adjustments in any direction.

‘Sign in with Apple’ button terms and conditions are raising concerns

Apple just introduced their Sign In with Apple feature at WWDC. The service looks great but, Apple seems to be forcing developers to include Sign In with Apple if they offer third party sign ins like Google or Facebook. Their other rule… sorry ‘suggestion’ is that they have to place Sign In with Apple above the other ones. This is because the regular user tends to use the first option most of the time. Companies like Spotify have Apple on thin air because of alleged anti-competitive schemes and this might be that type of a move. Tim Cook Says Apple ‘Should be Scrutinized’ But Disputes Claims Company is a Monopoly Tim Cook was recently interviewed by CBS where he spoke on topics like being scrutinized and a possible China Ban. He was asked about Elizabeth Warren who says Apple should brake their App Store because it is a Monopoly. Tim said that scrutiny is good, but that he doesn’t think Apple had a Monopoly with the App Store. He also said that the Chinese haven’t targeted Apple and that he doesn’t anticipate a ban at all and is very confident about it.

Story of the day:

Tim Cook doesn’t anticipate China targeting Apple in trade war

In a recent CBS News interview, as reported by Reuters, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he didn’t believe China would target Apple in the U.S.-China trade war. He also added that so far China has not taken any measures against Apple, and that he personally believes it won’t.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow

http://instagram.com/pocketnow