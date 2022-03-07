Pocketnow Daily: Apple's Peek Performance SURPRISE, Google Pixel 6a DELAYED? & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Samsung and sadly, on a very negative note. Recently, NVIDIA was hacked by a group called Lapsus which leaked some of their proprietary information and the latest victim is now Sammy. A new report from Bleeping Computer claims that a lot of Samsung's internal source code has been leaked online, with Lapsus being behind the cyberattack. The report mentions that Lapsus first posted screenshots of Samsung's code online, and then they detailed exactly what they had extracted from their servers and went on to share the code on compressed files. Apparently they leaked over 190 Gigs, and this data includes algorithms and other confidential data to all biometric unlocking operations, source code behind the bootloader for new flagships and even some secretive data from Qualcomm.. This hack reportedly even includes the source code of the tech Samsung uses to authorize and authenticate accounts. Samsung has now confirmed the hack on a statement to Bloomberg, saying that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. Their analysis says that the breach involves some of their source code but, no personal information of consumers or employees was breached. And that they are implementing their measures to prevent further incidents. We'll keep you posted when we get more information.

Let's shift gears on to Nothing and that smartphone the company has been slightly teasing towards.. Last week we covered how Carl Pei allegedly showed Nothing's first smartphone to some executives at MWC behind close doors and now.. Well.. We have a new picture from Evan Blass with the caption "Nothing to see here". The picture has Carl Pei showing a smartphone to non other than Qualcomm's CEO. Now, from this image we can't really see anything as the phone is probably in a box case to prevent leaks but, listen, I do agree it could also be Christiano showing Carl something and maybe there really is Nothing to see here. Even if that were the case, Nothing wouldn't be the first company to experiment with prototypes. We have little to no information on the Nothing phone other than it would be powered by a Qualcomm chip and we also hear that it'll bring some design elements from the Nothing Ear (1)s - which I assume to be some of the transparent design. We'll see what happens as rumors point to it coming out or being ready by next month.

Let's move on over to Google and upcoming Pixel devices as we seem to be getting closer to the Pixel 6a, or so we thought. The Pixel 6a just went through some benchmarks on Geekbench 5, revealing some specifications for this device. According to the benchmark, it will run on Google's Tensor chip with the same specifications as the more expensive Pixels. It'll also be getting 6 Gigs of RAM which is the same as the previous 2 generations.. And then, remember how all of the leaks claim this phone would be coming in May along with the Pixel Watch? Yeah, that might not be the case. Back on Friday we got a new video from Prosser, where he's claiming that Google is delaying the Pixel 6a until late July due to the chip shortage.. But then he says that the Pixel Watch is still slated for May 26th, though his source believes that it could be pushed as well soon. So yeah, same chip as the Pixel 6 Series, a little bit less RAM and now a delayed launch date.. That means the hands on video should be coming soon.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Cupertino and tomorrow's "Peek Performance" Event. There's been a lot of leaks on what we're getting that honestly seemed too good to be true. And now we have a new report from Ming Chi Kuo to bring us back down to Earth. Yes, the iPhone SE and the iPad Air seem like a done deal but, we've been hearing about new Pro Macs coming to this event.. On a new tweet, Kuo mentions that Apple will be giving us a more powerful Mac mini, along with a more affordable external display. And that the Mac Pro and the new iMac Pro are expected to launch until next year. Now, Kuo didn't say that these products are coming tomorrow explicitly but, Gurman says that the powerful Mac mini could be launched as early as tomorrow as the product is ready to go. He claims that Cupertino has been testing several versions of this Mac mini as it could come with the M2 chip or a new version of M1 Pro. When it comes to the display, last week we got a report saying that Apple has been working on an "Apple Studio Display" which would be a 27-inch 7K monitor that doesn't feature mini-LED. Gurman claims that Cupertino finished development for this display months ago and it would be geared towards professionals as well. So, no Pro Macs, maybe except for that 13-inch MacBook Pro, but a new Mac mini, a new display, and the new iPhone and iPad Air.