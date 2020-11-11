MacOS Big Sur M1 chip

The official news today begin with deals, and you know today is mainly going to be an “Apple” Show, so what kind of a host would I be if we didn’t begin with Apple deals. The latest iPad Air is already $50 off, that leaves the Wi-Fi only, 256GB of storage variant at $699. The iPad Mini is also $166 off, that leaves the 256GB variant for $512 shipped. AT&T also has this deal where you can get an iPhone 12 Mini for free if you trade in a device and of course, get a pretty long installment plan. The regular Galaxy Note 20 is also $200 off, that leaves the entry level, US model for $799. We also have more deals on iPad Pros, the Galaxy Watch and more in the links in the description, as well as the full list over at Pocketnow.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could feature a new 108MP camera and 120Hz at 2K

And, don’t worry, we won’t talk Apple all day. Let’s talk about Samsung for a minute as, we’re getting closer to the rumored launch date which is slated for January. According to some Ice Universe tweets, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be a small, improved version of the S20 Ultra. When it comes to the cameras, they´ll be using the 108MP HM3 sensor, with single pixels at 0.8 microns, laser autofocus and no time of flight. Meaning some of those lenses we saw on the renders are still a mystery and this also allows them to give us much better autofocus. Moving on to the display, a different tweet claims that we´ll be getting a 2K display running at 120Hz. We’ll keep you posted as, rumors should only keep getting better as we get close to December.

Apple unveils its first in-house silicon: Meet the M1 chip for Macs of the future

But alright, let’s move on to why you’re here, the Apple Event. Apple had their One More Thing Event today which was all about Apple Silicon Macs. The company started the event by announcing their new M1 chip, which is based on a 5nm process and packs 16B transistors. I know, 26 letters in the alphabet and they pick the one for their motion co-processors. This SoC packs 8 cores with 4 performance cores and 4 high efficiency cores. According to Apple, the 4 performance cores are the fastest and they actually deliver the best performance per watt in the industry which we’ll talk about in a second. You’re also getting an integrated GPU which “is the world’s fastest”. This GPU also packs 8 cores along with 128 execution units. This means that it should deliver 2x more graphics at half the wattage. We’re also getting a new 16 core Neural Engine, which you guessed it, is the fastest in the industry. Other components include Thunderbolt and USB 4 support, a better audio processor and more. Cupertino is promising blazing fast performance without compromising power efficiency and battery life, oh and it also let’s you natively run iPhone and iPad Apps on your Mac. These Macs should be significantly faster than their predecessors, but let’s talk about them.

Apple announces Mac mini refresh with in-house M1 chip

Let’s begin with the first one, which we kind of got a hint to at WWDC. The new Mac mini brings the same 7.7in squared design but, it’s now powered by the new M1 Chip. That means you’re getting all of the bells and whistles we described in the previous segment along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The new SoC allows for the Mac Mini to do things like support two displays, one with up to 6K at 60Hz via thunderbolt and one up to 4K at 60Hz via HDMI. So yeah, you can fully use the Pro Display XDR but, it seems kind weird to get a Pro Display XDR for a Mac Mini, considering the stand is more expensive than the computer. The M1 will give this computer a 3x faster performance over its predecessor, Final Cut now has 3.4x faster ProRes transcode and 6.6x faster timeline render performance. Logic Pro and other heavy apps like Photoshop are also getting a boost. It’s also getting cheaper, starting at $699, with pre-orders beginning today.

Apple’s new MacBook Air with the M1 chip has a fanless design and starts at $999

Now probably the update that I was looking forward to most was Apple’s new MacBook Air, powered by the M1. It brings the same slim design so, all of the upgrades are really under the hood. Beginning with the fact that this is a fan-less design thanks to the M1 chip. According to Cupertino, this MacBook Air has a 3.5x higher performance when compared to the previous Air, and it also delivers a 5x boost in graphics. This translates to letting you edit multiple 4K video streams at once, as well as a boost in gaming performance. The company is also promising 15 hours of wireless web browsing and 18 hours of video playback when it comes to battery life. They’re also improving your video conferences by making the battery last twice as long when you’re in video calls, and it brings a better camera which is also thanks to the M1 chip. The new Retina Display now supports a P3 Color Gamut, it also brings secure enclave Touch ID, a new SSD which delivers 2x faster performance, and a crazy 9x faster machine learning. Some of the new improvements promise up to 3x faster exports in iMovie, 2x faster Lightroom exports and 5x faster 3D effects in Final Cut. This new MacBook Air starts at the same $999and is also available for pre-orders today and shipping next week.

Story of the day:

New 13-inch MacBook Pro with new Apple Silicon is jaw dropping

But finally, the hottest news today have to do with a refresh to the computer that started this show off. I didn’t think Apple was gonna refresh a pro computer with the M1, but it did with the 13-inch MacBook Pro.. Sort of. This is the entry level – two Thunderbolt port variant, no the higher tier. For starters, it promises a 3x faster performance, 5x faster graphics, and 11x faster machine learning with the 16 core Neural Engine. It also packs a new active cooling system to ensure better performance. The display delivers 500 nits of brilliance, 25% more colors and True Tone technology to adjust to its environment. When it comes to the battery, Apple is promising a crazy 20 hours of video playback, and 17 hours of wireless web browsing. Other hardware improvements include studio-quality mics to improve noise ratio, and a camera that delivers sharper video with less noise. It includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports that support USB 4, and thanks to Big Sur it features Secure Enclave, which brings features like Activation Lock to protect your Mac if it gets stolen. This new MacBook Pro will start at $1299 and is currently available for purchase, they’ll arrive in about a week. Oh and macOS Big Sur will FINALLY be available in two days.
