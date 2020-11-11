The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and more on sale todayThe official news today begin with deals, and you know today is mainly going to be an “Apple” Show, so what kind of a host would I be if we didn’t begin with Apple deals. The latest iPad Air is already $50 off, that leaves the Wi-Fi only, 256GB of storage variant at $699. The iPad Mini is also $166 off, that leaves the 256GB variant for $512 shipped. AT&T also has this deal where you can get an iPhone 12 Mini for free if you trade in a device and of course, get a pretty long installment plan. The regular Galaxy Note 20 is also $200 off, that leaves the entry level, US model for $799. We also have more deals on iPad Pros, the Galaxy Watch and more in the links in the description, as well as the full list over at Pocketnow.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could feature a new 108MP camera and 120Hz at 2K
And, don’t worry, we won’t talk Apple all day. Let’s talk about Samsung for a minute as, we’re getting closer to the rumored launch date which is slated for January. According to some Ice Universe tweets, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be a small, improved version of the S20 Ultra. When it comes to the cameras, they´ll be using the 108MP HM3 sensor, with single pixels at 0.8 microns, laser autofocus and no time of flight. Meaning some of those lenses we saw on the renders are still a mystery and this also allows them to give us much better autofocus. Moving on to the display, a different tweet claims that we´ll be getting a 2K display running at 120Hz. We’ll keep you posted as, rumors should only keep getting better as we get close to December.