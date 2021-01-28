The Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus 8 and more devices are on sale today

And you know the way it goes, the official news begin with deals but you better hurry. You pretty much have just one day left to enjoy some of these. Yes, the Galaxy S21, S21+, the Ultra and every product we got at Unpacked is still available for pre-orders with huge savings but you have to move quick. So, if you get the Galaxy S21, it is available for just $99 and the S21+ for $299, if you have an eligible device for trade-in and you also get $100 or $150 respectively in instant credit for accessories and 6 months of Spotify Premium. The S21 Ultra, is still available for just $499, with up to $200 in instant credit, a smart tag, and yes, the 4 months of YouTube Premium are still there. Also, don’t forget that we have deals on the Award Winning UB Pro rouged case from SUPCASE. Use promo code 10POCKETNOW on Amazon to get 10% off, or use promo code POCKETNOW15 on SUPCASE.com to get your cases . Now the deals that I’m shocked are still here since Black Friday are for every other great Samsung device. The Galaxy Z Flip is available for just $299, while the Z Fold 2 is still available for $1000 if you have an eligible device for trade-in. Moving on to some Apple deals, the Apple Watch Series 6 is available for $40 off on Amazon, leaving the 44mm, GPS variant for $409. The Series 5 is also on sale, with the Gold variant being a crazy $300 basically leaving at the regular price for the other variants at $449. Finally, the Google Pixel 4a 5G is still $40 off, leaving the entry level variant for $459 shipped. We have more deals on headphones, Samsung smartwatches and more.

Now let’s continue with official news, but let’s switch gears into Apple, as I don’t know about you but my Apple Watch was acting funky in calorie counting, so I was waiting for an update. Yesterday, the company released iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3, which I highly recommend you download. See, iOS 14.4 includes improvements like, smaller QR codes being recognized by the camera, the option to classify your Bluetooth devices in Settings for the phone to correctly identify headphones or another devices. Apple is also now warning you, that with iOS 14.4 your iPhone can recognize if the camera on it had a third party repair for the iPhone 12 Series, which is handy if you buy second hand I guess. iOS 14.4 also brings a ton of bug fixes, like the artifacts that appear in HDR photos in the 12 Pro, some widgets that wouldn’t show your activity data, and delayed typing in the keyboard. Probably one of the biggest changes is with the HomePod mini as Apple is now introducing the functionality of the U1 Ultra Wideband chip for the iPhone 11 and 12 Series. This improves the handoff feature, as well as visual, audible and haptic effects while doing so. watchOS 7.3 that brings some new Unity faces, ECG support for more countries, enhancements to Fitness+, but what I really cared about was the bug fixes. So yeah, make sure to download it if you’re having issues with some bugs, not so much if you have a third party camera. And we also have a full list of the updates in the links below.

Now let’s move on to Nothing, and no this is not one of Diego’s bad jokes. I guess Carl Pei decided that the best way to name his new company is to call it Nothing. A few months ago he made headlines after leaving OnePlus to start his own venture and now, he’s announcing his new company, “Nothing”. This comes shortly after the $7M he got in financing was announced back in December with funding from his friends like Kevin Lin and even Casey Neistat. Carl issued out a statement saying, “it’s been a while since anything interesting has happened in tech. It’s time for a breeze of fresh change”. He claims that Nothing’s mission is to “remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. He believes that the best technology is beautiful and intuitive to use, and once it is sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background, and feel like “nothing”. The company will be releasing their first products in the first half of this year but, we have no information on what kind of products or how many we should expect. We don’t even know what field they’re going into but, we really do hope this is not another “Essential” case as, we all know how that went down. Let us know if you like the name Nothing, cause I understand the idea, but I debate the negative nature of the name, though hey, he’s someone I admire as a marketing genius so I’m excited.

And yes, we’re getting closer to the OnePlus 9 Series as 2021 is kind of the year of earlier releases like we saw with the S21. A couple of weeks ago we got some high definition renders of the phone from Ben Geskin and now we get to see the real deal. This is apparently the OnePlus 9 Pro and these pictures were taken somewhere in the Chinese subway. From the back we get to see the new camera module which brings 2 large sensors for the 48MP primary, the wide angle and of course, a smaller lens for the macro. This looks like a silver color variant with the OnePlus Logo in the center as you could expect. From the front, remember this is the Pro so it is rocking a curved display with very small bezels and that punch hole looks so small it kind of looks photoshopped. On the display you also get to see the specs, like the Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We’re also expecting this phone to bring a 32MP selfie shooter, a 4500 mAh battery with 40W wireless charging. We’re expecting this phone along with the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Lite some time in March, along with maybe the OnePlus Watch which was recently certified.

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s move back on to Apple but for 3 different reports of things we should expect this year, so bear with me. Let’s start with the next generation AirPods Pro which should be launched very soon. According to a new report from DigiTimes, a company called Winbond is expected to be one of the suppliers for the next generation AirPods Pro which are “slated for a launch later in the first half of the year”. And actually, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this as a previous report claimed that we should get these in April with the iPhone SE+… I know, you heard that right, SE+. Moving on to another unreleased wearable, let’s talk AirTags. We have some new, high resolution images of another leather keychain carrier for the AirTags from a company called Cyrill which is actually a sub-brand for Spigen. The keychain is listed at $20 along with its features like being wireless charging compatible. The thing about is, this keychain is listed for “Late October” but these have been delayed so much, this could probably be late October for 2020 so, we’ll see. Finally, let’s talk iPhone 13 as, a new report from a Barclays Analyst claims that the iPhone 13 Series will bring Wi-Fi 6E amplifiers with suppliers like Broadcom benefiting from Apple and Samsung adopting the technology. Wi-Fi 6E is the new technology which offers higher performance, lower latency and faster data rates at up to 6GHz.. You know, stuff the Galaxy S21 Ultra has. We’ll see what else we get as, is it just me or are the iPhone leaks getting kinda slow?

