Deals. Yesterday we had a limited deal for the MacBook Air but if you’re still interested, B&H Photo has it for $170 off which means you can get the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for $1,129. iMac are getting a $179 discount as well so you can get an 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage one for $1330. Moving on to Amazon, the LG G8 ThinQ is currently $100 off which means you can get one for $400 with the US warranty. We also have deals for the Apple Watch Series 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch and more.

Coronavirus strikes again, Google’s Cloud Next conference gets cancelled

Google I/O 2020 has also been canceled over coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus keeps on spreading and events keep getting cancelled. Google just decided to cancel both, their Cloud Next conference and Google I/O which is set for May. The Pixel 4a may also get delayed as Google is taking production out of China to avoid the risks. Microsoft also cancelled their IoT in Action Event in Melbourne, IFA GPC was cancelled as well and even Twitter is encouraging all of their 5000 employees to work from home to stay protected.

OPPO Watch Series officially teased ahead of March 6 launch

We’re three days away from OPPO’s Event where we’re expecting to see the Find X2 line up and the Watch that’s been leaked multiple times now. The company just posted a teaser for the watch revealing the full design, which seems kind of familiar with the exception of the digital crown on the right side. From the teaser we can see a blue and a gold color variant, but we also have leaks of a white and a black variant, there may also be more variety when it comes to the bands.

Black Shark 3 gaming phone with Snapdragon 865, 65W charging and 90Hz display is official

Black Shark 3 Pro is a Snapdragon 865-powered gaming phone with pop-up shoulder buttons

Xiaomi’s Black Shark just released the Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro. The Pro offers some extra features over the Vanilla variant so let’s focus on the Pro. This device has a massive 7.1in QHD+ OLED display that runs at 90Hz but achieves a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 and it comes in 8GB or 12GB of RAM options, but only the 12GB variant supports LPDDR5 RAM instead of LPPDR4. We get triple cameras at the back with the triangle arrangement that consist of a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra wide, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Pro also brings a 5000 mAh battery, 65W charging and those pop up triggers. The devices will go on sale on March 6 with the regular Black Shark costing $500 and the Pro starting at $675.

OnePlus 8 Series to be launched in mid-April: Report

We usually get new OnePlus devices in May, but a report last month claimed that we would be getting the OnePlus 8 earlier than expected. A new report from Tech Radar claims that we might get the OnePlus 8 line up in mid-April which goes along with that previous report. The leaked specs are still the same, including that 120Hz display and the Snapdragon 865. Oh, and it turns out that today’s event was just a snowbot powered by 5G. Like talk about bad jokes just ahead of April Fools.

Apple to launch 14.1-inch MacBook Pro with mini LED display in 2020: Kuo

According to a new investor note by Ming Chi Kuo, Apple is working on 6 new products with miniLED displays. Kuo says that Apple will be replacing the 13in MacBook Pro with a 14.1in variant with a miniLED display to go with the new 16in model. The other products include a 12.9in iPad Pro, a 27in iMac Pro, a 16in MacBook Pro, a 10.2in iPad and a 7.9in iPad Mini. We have no specific dates expect for the iMac Pro which is slated for Q4. Kuo also says that these products won’t be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and he had previously predicted a new iPad Pro and a new MacBook for either Q1 or Q4 so we might be getting some this month.







