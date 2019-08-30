Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s iPhone XI event claims BOLD moves?!(video)

Best Buy Labor Day sale discounts MacBooks, Apple Watch, iPads and more to new lows

Deals. Best Buy just kicked off their Labor Day Sale which includes a lot of deals on Apple products and more. The best deals are:

○ Up to $900 off different MacBook models.

○ $250 off the latest iPad Pros in both sizes.

○ Up to $70 off the Apple Watch Series 4.

They also have deals on 4K TVs, Smart Speakers, headphones and more.

Fitbit announces Versa 2 smartwatch, Aria Air smart scale, premium subscription service

We’ve seen several leaks of the Fitbit Versa 2 but it is now official and available for pre-orders for $200. It features a swim proof design, an on-device microphone for Alexa features, and 5 days of battery life. They also released the Aria Air Scale which is a low cost Bluetooth scale that tracks your weight with the Fitbit app for $49.95.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro official with 64MP camera

A lot of teasers of Realme’s 64MP phone have surface online but it turns out Xiaomi beat them to the punch. Xiaomi just announced the new Redmi Note 8 Pro today. It features a 6.55in FHD display, a Mediatek G90T, 6GB or 8GBs of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage. It has a quad camera setup that consists of the 64MP main shooter, an ultra wide 8MP shooter and two 2MP sensors. It sells roughly around for $195.

Android TV might add some of OnePlus’ improvements to be more ‘fast and smooth’

Pete Lau spoke with India Today about the OnePlus TV. Two days ago he posted a teaser of a production unit that was already finalized. He says that they have been working closely with Google to bring a better performance and features to the TV which is something many Smart TVs lack. He claims some of these improvements might even make it to the Android TV platform as a whole. Launch is set for September 26 in India.

Potential OnePlus 7T specs leak w/ 90 Hz display, 855+, larger battery, more We have new leaks from a tipster that claims that the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will launch on September 26 in New Delhi. He also provides some info on the regular 7T which will allegedly bring a 6.55in 2K AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 855 Plus, and a 3800 mAh battery. The triple cameras will bring a 48MP, 16MP and 12MP array with a 16MP selfie shooter with wide angle video and Nightscape.

Story of the day:

Apple Invites Media to September 10 Event at Apple Park: ‘By Innovation Only’

Apple just sent out press invitations for their iPhone Event that will happen on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park. We expect to see the 3 new iPhones along with an Apple Watch refresh, new iPad Pros and that 16in MacBook Pro. The invitation tag reads ‘By Innovation Only’. The Apple logo in the invite also shows off some new colors that have been rumored to come to the new iPhones.

