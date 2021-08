Story of the day:

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

Let’s kick the week off with some official news, starting with some new information on the products we got last week from Samsung . Oh and by the way, for those of you who want the deals, we’ve decided to just add them to the description to keep the video a little shorter. Last week at Unpacked we got two new foldables with a ton of improvements but, apparently there’s another improvement Samsung didn’t tell us about when it comes to the display… until today for some odd reason.. Sammy says that the Z Fold 3 uses a new Eco2 OLED display that brings a new laminated structure that’s able to reduce the light reflection from the OLED layer. With this new tech it doesn’t require a polarizing layer anymore, making the OLED panel slimmer and power efficient in the process, which can I just say, yes.. It’s probably why this Z Fold 3 has gotten slimmer. They’re claiming that this new panel is 25% more power efficient than previous generation OLED screens and it also allows for more light to pass through, and yes that’s what enables the Under Display Camera as well. Apparently the only drawback here is that it’s a little bit more complicated to manufacture, so it makes sense that they only decided to add it to their most expensive smartphone.. Even if the selfie camera isn’t the best, let’s hope this technology makes its way on to other smartphones because, we all love better battery life right?Let’s shift gears on to Google and some new Pixel leaks because why not? If you remember, the latest leaks we got from Jon Prosser claimed that the Pixel 5a Series would launch on August 26th. Well, now we have a new leak from Android Police where they’re claiming that Google might announce this device tomorrow, August 17th… most likely by the time you watch this video. As a matter of fact they also shared some images of the components for the 5a that they got from some repair shops. The pictures show that we will in fact be getting the same design as the Pixel 4a with the frosted back, the dual camera array in the stove and the circular finger print scanner in the middle. Something that is changing is that we’ll reportedly be getting a much larger 4680 mAh battery, when compared to the 3800 mAh power pack we got with the 4a. Finally, we can also see that the headphone jack is still alive here but, the repair shops didn’t really share any images on what we can expect for the displays but they will most likely stay the same as last generation. Reports hint that Google will be using the Snapdragon 765G to power this phone, again, and it’ll be priced at 450 bucks. And due to shortages, it’ll also be exclusive in the United States and Japan like we’re expecting for the Pixel 6 Series. We’ll see what we get as, this is definitely one of Google’s weirdest releases to date.Let’s move the spotlight back on to Samsung but, for products that we can expect until next year.. But don’t worry, I mean early next year.. We haven’t gotten much leaks for the S22 Series other than some details here and there for the camera but, nothing too conclusive yet. Now we have some major leaks from Ice Universe and Tron that reveal most of the specs for Sammy’s next flagship release. Starting with Ice Universe, on a new Weibo post he mentions that the S22 will bring a 6.06-inch display, and the S22+ a 6.55-inch, both LTPS FHD+ panels running at 120Hz. When it comes to the Ultra, that one will get a massive 6.81-inch LTPO display at QHD+ resolution and running at 120Hz. Moving on to the batteries, you can expect 3800 mAh on the regular S22, 4600 on the Plus and 5000 on the Ultra. Switching on to cameras, the S22 and S22+ will bring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, and a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Apparently the Ultra will retain the 108MP main shooter, it will also bring a 12MP ultra wide and a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and the 12MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. Ice also claims that the design will be a modified version of the Galaxy S21 Series so, there’s not much changing here. Tron actually posted these exact same leaks but then added that it will be powered by the Exynos 2200 with an AMD mRDNA GPU, or the Snapdragon 898 with an Adreno GPU. Finally, he also mentions that the RAM and storage specifications will be the same as what we currently get with the S21. Sadly these leaks don’t mention anything on whether we’ll be getting continuous zoom or not but if we’re starting this strong.. The next months will be interesting for S22 leaks.Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Apple and what we can expect in the next couple of months from them, and I literally mean couple because it seems pretty packed. On Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter, he mentions that Apple is planning to hold multiple events this fall that include a pretty stacked line up. Mark claims that the first event will most likely happen in September for the iPhone 13 Series, the third generation AirPods with the updated design, the updated iPad mini and the Apple Watch Series 7. If you remember, last year we only got the Apple Watch and iPads at this event due to the pandemic so, it’s nice to see that we’re getting less delays this time around. Speaking of delays, Gurman claims that the highly anticipated M1X MacBook Pros will be available by the time the current 16-inch MacBook Pro will celebrate it’s second anniversary and, that one was updated in November 2019.. So, we’re not exactly sure on if this second event will happen in October or it will be a dedicated event for Macs in November like we got last year for the M1 MacBooks. And by the way, my 16-inch MacBook Pro is still for sale if anyone’s interested.. But hold it.. I have an After The Buzz coming soon. So just to recap very quickly, we can expect the new iPhones, Apple Watch and probably some iPads in September, and new MacBook Pros for November but Gurman did mention that the iPads might come out in the November Event as well… We’ll see how things evolve until then.