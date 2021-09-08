The official news today begin with Google and Pixels but, not for the reasons you would expect. It looks like a ton of people are having problems with their Pixel 3 devices. Users on Reddit and other forums are complaining about how their devices bricked overnight and they’re unable to turn them back on or do anything with them. As a matter of fact, most of the devices immediately enter Qualcomm’s Emergency Download Mode once you turn them on, which prevents users from installing custom ROMs, meaning they can’t even get a bootloader to run on it. Apparently the issue might have something to do with a recent security patch or, with the Snapdragon Chips’ framework, or even a hardware issue but it’s all speculation at the moment. So far Google hasn’t provided any statements on the matter and we don’t know if they’re working on a solution but, it’s best not to update your phone if it’s still working fine as of right now.

And since we’re on the topic of older smartphones like the Pixel 3, let’s talk about the EU’s latest efforts to let you keep your smartphone for a longer period of time. According to a new report, the German government is lobbying in the EU to require smartphone manufacturers to provide at least 7 years of security updates and spare parts for all of their smartphones. This bill is being proposed as a way to reduce e-waste, and give your smartphone more of a computer cycle where you don’t feel the need to change it as often, and allowing you to get better repair support as well. At the moment, most Android phones are getting three years of security updates but, some flagships from companies like Samsung are getting a measly 2. Of course, you got Apple still supporting the iPhone 6s 5 years later but, apparently they’re not onboard for giving their devices those extra 2 years. See, the industry advocacy group, Digital Europe, which includes Apple, Google and Samsung, wants the requirement to be set at 3 years. They also want to limit the spare part requirements to just displays and batteries, rather than cameras, speakers and other components like Germany proposed originally. We’ll see how this case develops and let us know, how long do you think companies should support their smartphones?

Let’s shift gears on to Samsung as it looks like the company wants to change even more things about their current strategy. This year they decided to skip the Note Series to shine some more light on their foldables. Even if some debate that it might still happen. Thing is, now they want to bring even more of their flagship features on to their A-Series smartphones. According to a new report from the Elec, Sammy is working on offering Optical Image Stabilization to all of their A-Series Devices expected to launch next year. So far, OIS has been limited to whatever flagships the company launches.. At the moment we don’t have any concrete information about them making this move other than the fact that they want to do it but, if they were to add OIS to some of their cheaper phones, it could really shake things up for the market considering the starting price of some of these devices. And while we’re talking Samsung, let’s move on to their upcoming flagships for a second. We have a new report from Tron where he’s claiming that Samsung wants to expand the Snapdragon powered Galaxy S22 Series to more regions. It’s kind of weird, so take it with a grain of salt, but on on a tweet thread from a couple of days ago, Tron claims that Verizon is requesting Exynos, which is crazy considering the close relationship they have with Qualcomm. Still I assume this is the reason for the expansion of Snapdragon to other regions like the rest of North America, Korea, China and India, while Europe is still stuck with Exynos. So yes, good news to everyone in India, but if Verizon is asking for Exynos, we wonder why?

Story of the day:

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Apple. You knew it was coming. As yes, earlier today the company sent out press invitations for an event that’ll happen on September 14th. Greg Joswiak took to Twitter to post the teaser video with a caption that reads “We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon.” The video then shows the Apple logo spinning next to a window on Apple Campus and it then zooms in to a lake that really reminds me of the old macOS wallpapers. At this event we’re expecting Apple to release the iPhone 13 line which is tipped to consist of 4 devices like it did last year, even with rumors of the mini disappearing. We can also expect other products like the AirPods 3 and the Apple Watch Series 7. The rumor mill also hints to the redesigned iPad mini and even the new M1X MacBook Pros but, we’re not entirely sure about those two as they might make it on to the company’s November Event according to previous leaks. Speaking of previous leaks, a couple of weekends ago, we covered a new report from Jon Prosser on the dates for the new iPhones and since he was spot on with the date for the press invitations and the events, it looks like pre-orders will start on the 17th with the new iPhones being available on stores on the 24th. Just to give you guys a tiny recap, some of the upgrades we’re expecting with the iPhone 13 include a smaller notch, 120Hz LTPO displays, some slight improvements to the camera and a new A15 chip. The Apple Watch is now reportedly getting a squared off design with slimmer bezels on the display but, no new sensors. The AirPods are finally getting a new design to look more like the Pros but, still no ANC which will only make sense if they drop the price given where the market is going.

