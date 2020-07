Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, Android phones and more devices on sale today

Alright, like I've been waiting for this moment literally for the past 5 years, and I'm both happy and disappointed. Sony just unveiled their new Alpha 7S III mirror-less camera which is oriented for video. This camera brings a new 12.1MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor with a new image processing engine with up to 8x more power. It shoots UHD 4K video with 16-Bit Raw Output. It also allows you to use their new Atomos Ninja V HDR monitor recorder to allow for ProRes RAW recording via HDMI up to 4K at 60fps. So we finally get the camera that all of us YouTubers have been waiting for. Finally, a Sony full-frame camera with larger Pixels, meaning higher ISO sensitivity that includes an articulate LCD that can record 4K at 60. And oh, they finally fixed the menu system and you can actually select things in the menu with your finger. The problem is that, it's too late and why? Because Canon just killed it with their new 8K RAW video on the EOS R5, and it's only an extra $300. It also allows you to use their new Atomos Ninja V HDR monitor recorder to allow for ProRes RAW recording via HDMI up to 4K at 60fps. So we finally get the camera that all of us YouTubers have been waiting for. Finally, a Sony full-frame camera with larger Pixels, meaning higher ISO sensitivity that includes an articulate LCD that can record 4K at 60. And oh, they finally fixed the menu system and you can actually select things in the menu with your finger. The problem is that, it’s too late and why? Because Canon just killed it with their new 8K RAW video on the EOS R5, and it’s only an extra $300.The Galaxy Watch 3 is probably one of the most leaked Samsung products of all time. Now, we have a new leak from Twitter showing off the packaging. There’s really not much to see here except for the new Copper variant. The leaked specs for this watch include either a 1.2in and 1.4in display depending on the variant, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage running the latest Tizen OS. There’s also a full Unboxing video on YouTube from a different channel than the one we got yesterday so yeah, no secrets left here. We also have multiple pictures of the Galaxy Tab S7 from Evan Blass , showing the device with the S Pen, the keyboard and even playing Halo with an Xbox Controller.Yes, it happened. The CTA just announced that CES 2021 will be an online-only event. The event will take place from January 6th to January 9th and, according to the company, technology and innovation will help them reimagine CES and will help bring together the tech community in a more meaningful way. They also said that by using a digital platform it allows them a more unique experience to help their exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences. This is not a surprise as, all other events except for IFA to some degree have been cancelled and, the CTA determined that there was just no way to carry out CES as a physical event next year.It looks like Apple keeps on looking for ways to avoid adding a touch screen to MacBooks. AppleInsider just discovered a new patent applications that show how Cupertino would design an accessory that would allow you to connect 2 iPads for “notebook-style ” computing. The application is titled “Modular Multiple Display Electronic Devices” which basically let’s you use a modular hinge to connect two iPhones or two iPads to use one as a display and the other one as a dynamic keyboard. The patent shows two different scenarios, one would work like a regular laptop with both of the displays on landscape mode or, like a Book which kinda looks like the Surface Duo. There’s multiple patents that suggest multi-screen devices from Apple which could also mean that the company is looking for foldable alternatives as well. Now if only we all lived in Monaco and could afford having two iPad Pros each.For those of you waiting for the new iPhones , we have even more leaks from Twitter and, there’s actually a considerable amount here. Let’s start off with the batteries, the tipster claims that the regular 12 will bring a 2227 mAh, the 12 Max a 2815 mAh, the 12 Pro will bring a 2775 mAh and finally, the 12 Pro Max will bring a 3687 mAh power pack. The tipster claims that the 12’s battery life is actually worse than the SE 2’s, the 12 Pro will get the same as the 11 Pro, after that you get the 12 Max and apparently the 12 Pro Max will remain the battery king as it will bring similar battery life to the 11 Pro Max. According to him, the small 12 will bring such a small battery because it packs larger camera components and Apple had to make some room by sacrificing some battery life. Now, let’s move on to the prices. Apparently the 12 and 12 Max will come in both 5G and LTE variants and, the 5G 12 will start at $699 for the 64GB variant, while the 5G 12 Pro starts at $799 for the 64GB variant. The 12 Pro and Pro Max won’t bring LTE variants and they will start at 128GB of storage for $1049 for the 12 Pro and $1149 for the 12 Pro Max. According to him the 5G and LTE variants will have $50-100 in difference between them. He also claims that these prices are different than the ones we got from Jon Prosser due to the new mmWave 5G systems and the fact that the regular variants will bring Samsung displays.