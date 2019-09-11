Pocketnow Daily: EVERYTHING You Need to Know about Apple’s iPhone 11 Event! (video)

All new Apple deals at Amazon

Deals. Amazon has a lot of deals on Apple products including $20 off the Apple Watch Series 4, up to $200 off on the entry level iPad Pros and if you want to go for the overkill variants these are up to $400 off. MacBook Airs and regular iPads are also being discounted.

Apple Arcade will be available on September 19 for $4.99/month

Apple TV+ launching November 1 for $4.99/month

○ Let’s begin today with Apple’s with closing the loop between the weird March event and services. Apple announced that Apple Arcade launches on September 19th in 150 countries and with over 100 new games. This is a family subscription, and not something you buy a single game off of. Konami, Capcom and others showed off their exclusive games for the platform and all you pay is $4.99 as a family plan and you get 1 month free trial

Then we have Apple TV+ which finally has a date. We’ve seen the three trailers Apple has shown and we got to see the Jason Momoa series called See that’s also coming. It launches November 1st for another $4.99 as a family plan, and if you buy most of the new Apple Products, you get it free for a year, which is great since we don’t know how good these unique series are going to be to pay for them.

Apple unveils all-new seventh-generation 10.2-inch iPad

Alright, the entry-level iPad just got a revamp. According to Cupertino 60% of new iPad users start with this entry level machine. Now we have a larger 10.2-inch Retinal display, Apple’s A10 fusion, a smart connector for you to connect Apple’s last generation weird keyboard, and yes, it supports the first generation Apple Pencil. Retail starts at $329, or $299 if you’re a student, though we just checked and that’s for the 32GB model, which is kind of a rip-off. Apple should kill that amount of storage.

Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 5 with always-on display, compass, titanium, and ceramic

Everyone Apple Watch Series 4 is now dead, but let me explain why as the announcement of Apple Watch Series 5 is only part of the story. See, the new variant looks like Series 4 but brings an Always-On display thanks to a new LTPO display that’s even optimized to go always on when you work out. There’s a built-in compass, new safety features, comes new in Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Titanium and Ceramic. Yes, there are Nike and Hermes models, and it starts for $399 for GPS or $499 for cellular. It’s available for pre-order today and is in Stores on September 29th.

Apple unveils iPhone 11 with dual cameras, new colors, more The iPhone ‘R’ series is also dead and is now called simply the iPhone 11. It brings 6.1in Liquid Retina, similar glass design and dual cameras. The cameras consist of a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultra wide… finally. It brings Night Mode and cinematic video stabilization and Slow motion video for the new 12MP selfie camera which enables slopes. It has 1 extra hour of battery life over the XR, faster Face ID, Wireless charging an 1P68 rating and new colors for $699.

Story of the day:

Apple unveils iPhone 11 with dual cameras, new colors, more

And finally, the hottest news today is the new iPhone XI Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. It’s rather bold for a company to call this phone a pro, and it gets somethings right and somethings wrong. There is no Apple Pencil support, so scratch that, pun intended. Same Stainless Steel as the XS, but now with a PVD coated matte glass at the back. The display got a boost, now being called the Super Retina XDR display that can go up to 1200 nits. A13 Bionic now gives you more power and more battery efficiency, and we now get an 18W fast charger. Triple cameras, regular, telephoto and ultrawide. New Pro video features like smooth transition between all 3 cameras and even a super steady option. Starts at $999 for the 11 Pro, $1099 for the 11 Pro Max, and you can pre-order on Friday and have it available on September 20th.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow