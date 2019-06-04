Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s iPadOS and New Mac Pro impressions: FINALLY! (video)

Apple announces iOS 13 with Dark Mode, QuickPath swipe keyboard, more

iOS 13 gets announced and it’s about features and efficiency. Face ID is now 30% faster and apps will be being 50% smaller to install and 60% smaller to update.

○ Finally brings dark mode, though it seems to be across the board and not optional between apps.

○ Reminders is getting reinvented, Maps are getting a new and improved design which no one cares about.

○ Apple Login was also introduced with encrypted and random emails that vary with each ad.

There’s a new photos app and a photo and even video editor for those of you that recorded your video in portrait by accident. Happens to me all the time.

Apple introduces watchOS 6 and tvOS 13

– TV OS, now features multi-user support that will work like Netflix. It also brings XBOX One S and PS4 DualShock support for games. They also previewed one of their shows for TV+ called for All Human Kind, meaning Apple is getting into its own proprietary content that goes beyond a weird iteration of CarPool Karaoke.

○ And then there were enhancements to AirPods. Now Siri will now play back and let you respond to messages on your AirPods instantly. There’s now even dual play of audio, so that you don’t have to be sharing your AirPods.

○ HomePods now have Hand Off feature from your phone, Apple is introducing radio integration. CarPlay gets a new UI and dashboard.

I mean, even Siri gets its own shortcuts app. A lot of stuff was announced. – WatchOS 6 was announced, and this is pretty much the birth of a true native OS that doesn’t depend on the phone.

○ There’s a dedicated App Store now along with its own SDK. Developers will now be able to make watch apps that don’t depend on the phone.

○ There are new Apple apps like Voice Memos, Audio Books and Calculator.

○ Health just got a complete redesign to actually serve for more than grabbing data

We have new watch faces, which were fine. with new Watch Faces and a Dedicated App Store that doesn’t need companion apps on the phone. It features Voice Memos, Audio Books and a Calculator. It has new activity improvements like Activity Trends and monitoring environmental noise along with a new Health App. Apple announces macOS Catalina, version number 10.15 macOS Catalina was also announced and the rumors are true, it is the death of iTunes for Apple Music, Podcasts and TV. Syncing devices now works with the finder.

○ Probably my favorite feature was Side Car, which allows you to use your iPad as a second display. Not only that but you can even use the Apple Pencil and the iPad for sketching on your Mac, just like if you had a Wacom tablet.

○ Voice Control which is also reaching iOS with rich dictation and editing.

○ They also introduced Find My which even works with devices that are off.

○ New Photos Reminders and Screen Time apps.

Project Catalyst is the new name for Marsupan, which means there’s now an official way to port iPad apps to the Mac as well.

Story of the day:

Apple introduces new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

As for hottest news number two, we finally get a new and modular Mac Pro that I’m gonna call the Cheese Shredder. You heard it from me first. This is the most over kill computer you can think of.

It supports up to 1.5TB of RAM, Intel Xeon processor with up to 28 cores, There are 8 expansion slots expansion with 8 internal slots, New Afterburner card that assists for ProRes and ProRes RAW editing video editing and playback. There’s this new MPX module that supports up to 4 GPUs, and the cheese shredder design allows for 3 insane fans. Even more insane is the new 6K Pro Display XDR.



Why insane, well, $6000 for the base Mac Pro, another $4999 for the base display, and if you want that Apple mount, that’s another $1000.

Apple iPadOS: iPad gets its own operating system with Multitasking in mind

iPad OS was also announced… Like freaking finally.

○ It brings widget support on the home screen so no more odd grid of icons.

○ There’s better multitasking support with every app.

○ Files now works with USB drives and it is getting major tweaks for the iPad.

○ Safari now has desktop class browsing for the iPad with a download manager. Though Apple wasn’t clear if this is the full desktop version of Safari. We do hope.

○ We also have new fonts, and better navigation controls. Apple Pencil is now faster.

So no, we’re not getting macOS on the iPad, but this is far better than what we had.

