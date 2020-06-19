Today’s deals include the latest Apple MacBook Air and more
Deals. The latest MacBook Air is $100 off on Amazon, leaving the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD configuration for $899 shipped, but you can get the 512GB variant for $1199. The 2018 11in iPad Pro is getting a $395 discount, leaving the Wi-Fi only, 1TB of storage variant for $954. The 10.5in iPad Air is also $30 off which leaves it at $459. Finally, the Kindle Paperwhite is also $30 off which leaves it at $99 shipped with 2x the storage.
HUAWEI MateBook 13 AMD Edition with Ryzen 5 3500U processor goes official
Huawei just updated their MateBook 13 line with a new AMD Edition. It’s powered by a Ryzen 5 3500U processor and it comes equipped with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It has a new 2K Full View Display with an 88% screen to body ratio. According to Huawei it has a new “shark fin-inspired” cooling system that compromises low noise for high performance fans. It also has other features like Dolby Atmos, DDR4 RAM, and PCIe NVMe SSD memory. It starts at £699 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD at the Huawei Store and selected retailers.
It seems that Google Chrome will reduce RAM usage with the latest Windows 10 updates
Come on you’ve seen the Linus video, Chrome and RAM don’t get along, especially when it comes to Windows Computers. According to Windows Latest, the recent Windows 10 update introduces new segment heap memory improvements. This is a method to reduce the overall memory usage of Win32 apps like Chrome on the latest versions of Windows. It’s already being used on Microsoft’s Edge which is based on Chromium and it shows memory reduction of up to 27% in some early tests. It’s kind of complicated for Google to simply change this because that would require them to build Chrome on a different Windows SDK but, we hope they update it in the near future.
We could have a real-life leak of the ASUS ROG Phone 3
A couple of days ago we covered how the ASUS ROG Phone 3 went through certifications revealing new specs. Now, we got a new leak from Weibo and it’s actually a hands on image as well as an 8sec video clip of it. The ROG Phone 2 brought 2 cameras and on this picture we can see a bigger camera array with at least three cameras. The ROG Phone 3 is expected to bring a 64MP main sensor capable of 16MP images through pixel binning and we hope that the third sensor is a telephoto instead of a macro lens. The picture also shows a Tencent Games logo at the back which could mean that this is a limited edition variant that could be limited to China. We’ll keep you posted as we’re expecting more leaks to start coming in.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to arrive with a 60Hz display
If you’ve been watching the show, you know I love the Galaxy Note, and the idea of a smaller Note with the smaller Note 10 was fantastic. Thing is, that was a smaller version with a few changes, and we’ve been covering how this year the larger version will be a dramatic boost, while the small one was still gonna be powerful and flat. Well, it looks like Samsung wants to butcher this variant. According to some new Ice Universe tweets, the regular Galaxy Note 20 will bring a Wide Frame with the flat screen we’re expecting but with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate which he calls a desperate specification. On another tweets he says that this Note 20 will be more like a Note 20 Lite as the specs are far from the Note 20 Ultra’s which could simply be the Plus variant. He also believes that this decision by Samsung is to make consumers aim for the more expensive Note 20+, which makes no logical sense in today’s economy.
Story of the day:
Is Apple going to rename iOS to iPhoneOS?
And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk iPhone 12, or should I say iOS 14.. Or should I even say that might not be the name any more. We’ve actually had a considerable amount of leaks for this year’s WWDC but, none of them concerning iOS. Well, Jon Prosser which has been relatively quiet about WWDC just chimed in, sort of. He recently tweeted out iPhone OS, hinting to Apple going back to the original naming scheme. If you think about it, it actually makes sense considering that now we have iPadOS, MacOS, WatchOS, TvOS, and the fact that if you know your history, you’ll know Apple had to license iOS to Cisco when they launched the original iPad 10 years ago. On the tweet, XDA’s Max Weinbach answered saying he got a random email from someone saying that they would be renaming iOS to iPhoneOS and the iPhone to the Apple Phone. Now, we seriously doubt that they will be changing the iPhone’s name considering it will still be called iPhoneOS after all. We’re also wondering if this might be the death of the iPod Touch which is pretty much the only other device using iOS now that the iPad moved on from it. It’s the reason why iOS was used back in the day
