Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s IMPOSSIBLE Foldable Device (video)

Amazon’s crazy Apple Watch sale is basically a Prime Day preview

Save up to $480 on Apple’s 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro in various configurations

Deals. Amazon currently has some deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 that range from $279 in the most economical variant to $329. B&H also has the 2017 iPad Pro where you can save up to $480.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G is the best selling 5G smartphone in Korea

LG just became the sales leader in Korea after many years thanks to the LG V50 ThinQ (which only leads in 5G smartphones). The main reason people are buying this phone is because of the second screen which can serve as a foldable phone to a certain degree. They currently have 100K sales which surpasses the S10 5G

Report: DOJ officials want T-Mobile and Sprint to create a new competitor as part of merger

T-Mobile appears to be conducting quiet 5G network tests in New York

T-Mobile is already performing tests on the New York 5G network that currently give speeds of 439Mbps download and 59.1Mbps upload from a Galaxy S10 5G. On the other hand, their Sprint merger has already obtained a verbal approval from the FCC but now the Department of Justice wants both companies to lend their network so that a 4th network comes to maintain the competition to give them the approval.

MacBook Pro battery explodes and catches fire during what user claims was ‘normal use’ [Video]

A MacBook Pro just caught on fire on a user’s lap after he claims he was using it normally. He said he wasn’t harmed but it did cause some damage to his house. Apple said he should hear back in about 5 days as the issue was more serious than they thought. Galaxy Note 10 said to ditch the headphone jack and physical keys According to Android Police the Galaxy Note 10 will kill the headphone jack as well as the physical buttons. This basically makes Samsung the last OEM to make this switch. The device will use a system like the HTC U12 did for the power button and the Bixby button.

Story of the day:

Apple is looking into building foldable iPhones out of glass

Apple is working to give us a foldable smartphone in a… different way. The phone would be made out of glass instead of plastic compared to the Galaxy Fold or Mate X. The device would have at least two axes to help the phone bend safely that would help so the screen doesn’t get damaged or deformed, they would use materials like ceramics, chemically reinforced glass, sapphire or zirconium. They were granted some patents filed in January, let’s just hope it is a real product.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow

http://instagram.com/pocketnow