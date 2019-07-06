Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s FOLDABLE iPad May Be Next? (video)

Prime Day might as well already be here with this $199 Apple Watch deal

Deals. Amazon currently has the 38mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 3 for $199 and the 48mm for $229.

Apple Experiencing Issues With iCloud Services and Retail Store Systems [Resolved]

Apparently not only Facebook apps went out recently as Apple was having problems yesterday with all the basic iCloud services as well as services like, Find my Friends, Game Center and Photos. The Apple Stores’ retail system was also down as many people couldn’t even get repairs down.

Huawei user interface patent reveals under-display camera

SWe got a new patent of Huawei’s UI with a working camera under the display. It would be tucked in on the left side, the part of the display shows information depending on what the user is doing with the phone. We might see this with the Mate 30 Pro.

48MP Nokia smartphone leaks in real life images

We have Weibo images of a new Nokia phone that reportedly packs a 48MP camera. We see a waterdrop notch at the front and a triple camera setup at the back that looks a lot like the Moto Z. The second camera is reportedly a wide angle, it is codenamed Daredevil.

Google Camera 6.3 preps ‘McFly mode,’ selfie tips, and Pixel 4 support [APK Insight] Google Camera app hints that Google Pixel 4 could have a 16MP telephoto lens In an APK recovered by XDA Developers on Google‘s new camera app they found Super Res Zoom codenamed ‘Sabre’ that has a lot of references to Telephoto. On the sensors available we see the main front-facing, wide front-facing, main rear-facing and we see two new ones FRONT_IR and REAR_TELEPHOTO. With the dimensions in the APK we could tell this is a 16MP telephoto. We also see new modes like McFly for reverse video and selfie tips.

Story of the day:

Rumor: Analyst predicts Apple is working on a foldable iPad with 5G cellular radio

According to an analyst, Apple is working on a foldable iPad. It would have a Macbook size screen and the other part of the screen would be used as a keyboard when unfolded. The analyst claims it will also support 5G connectivity, we have some concepts to go with it.

