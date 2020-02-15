Tons of Apple deals are available on Amazon right now

Deals. We’ve been gone for most of this week so you know we’ve got to give you some Apple deals from Amazon. Starting off, the 13in MacBook Pro is available for $300 off leaving it at $1700 shipped. Most of the iPad Pro models still have $200 discounts and some of the lower tier variants have $150 discounts. Finally, AirPods 2 are still $30 off, leaving them at $129 with the regular charging case.

There’s a video of Google Maps working on the Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft recently had a Developer Day to show off some of their devices, including the Surface Duo. At the event, the Duo failed, but now we got a new video from the guys at 9to5Google, showing off the device running Google Maps. From the video we are able to see the Android 10 gestures working and the app seems to run fluidly. We’ll have to see when during 2020 Microsoft plans to launch this device.

Essential shuts down, teases what the Project GEM phone could have been

Essential is sadly shutting down. The company put out a statement saying that the PH1 will no longer receive updates after the February Android Security patch. In their goodbye statement the company also published some videos of what their Project GEM smartphone could’ve looked liked, that really tall and slim phone that leaked last year. It apparently had a card-based UI, voice controls which would help with productivity and their vision was to bring a new form factor that was more seamlessly integrated with people’s lifestyle needs.

Android 11 accidentally teased by Google

We’re getting closer to Google I/O and to Android 11. The website for the Android 11 Developer Preview was live for a second, but Google took it down. The company hasn’t made any official announcements so the page could’ve been a mistake. It didn’t include much information for Android 11 but, it did mention that it will bring more APIs for foldables and more privacy features. As a reference, the Developer Preview for Android 10 dropped in March last year, so we are close to the new one.

Sony Xperia 1.1 could shoot 8K HDR videos, and the Xperia 9 has leaked

We were expecting to see new Sony smartphones at MWC, but the event got canceled. However, new leaks claim that the flagship Xperia 1.1 will bring the same camera setup as the Samsung Galaxy S20+. This consists of a 12MP f/1.8 main lens, a 64MP f/2.0 hybrid zoom lens, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens as well as a ToF sensor at the back. Some of the rumors even mention that these sensors will be produced by Samsung and not Sony. They would also produce 8K HDR video. Moving on, we have a new image of the Sony Xperia 9 which would be a mid-ranger with the Snapdragon 765.

Story of the day:

5G iPad Pro models could launch with the iPhone 12 lineup

Apple apparently wants to go all in on the 5G market according to this new DigiTimes report. We are expecting all of the 2020 iPhones to be 5G capable with new Qualcomm modems along with the A14 chipset. This new report claims that we should expect 5G enabled iPads along with the new iPhones. The iPads would bring the 14 chip, the Qualcomm X55 with support for both, sub6GHz and mmWave 5G. iPad upgrades usually happen in October but the report claims that we will get them in September along with the iPhones.







