Pocketnow Daily: Apple's DRY Spring Event? OnePlus 10 Ultra Design LEAKED & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Google and the Pixel 6 Series for both good and bad reasons. Starting with the good news, Google recently reported their Q4 revenue and the numbers are actually looking good. Alphabet reported 75.32 Billion in revenue which is a 32% jump over the previous year, and the Pixels actually hit a new record despite them having some production issues. The exact numbers weren't shared but I think it's the first time we've heard something positive about Pixel sales. And hey, the new price tags probably have something to do.. Moving on to the negative news, the Pixel 6 recently got a new update which means it comes with new bugs. The latest one crashes Google Photos whenever you use the Magic Eraser feature which was one of the key features advertised with this phone. Multiple people on Reddit and Twitter have shown how the app crashes whenever they try to use it, while others have started to look for workarounds. Google is reportedly aware of the situation already but, it'll take at least a few days until we get a fix so if you really need your photos app.. I'd avoid using Magic Eraser for the time being, even if it's cool.

Next up let's talk about OPPO and the new Find X5 Series that's reportedly coming very soon. We've been getting leaks here and there but now, the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro just went through a TRDA certification and these usually come once we're really close to the phone. Not only that but, both phones also appeared on the Camera FV-5 database which gives us a very detailed spec list of both cameras. Focusing on the Find X5 Pro, we're getting a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra wide, and a 13MP telephoto module that supports 2x zoom. The main sensor brings f/1.8 aperture, a 24.6mm focal length and both OIS and EIS. You're also getting a 32MP selfie shooter that'll output 8.1Mega-pixel-binned shots. And just as a bit of a recap, we're expecting this phone to bring a similar design to the Find X3 Pro but with a different camera array and of course, your typical set of flagship specifications. This would also be OPPO's first time partnering with Hasselblad, but you should expect some camera changes when compared to OnePlus phones as it will bring their new MariSilicon X NPU. Let us know if you're excited for this phone because again, I really liked the Find X3 but, I'm not so sure about some of these changes.

And speaking of OnePlus, let's talk about the OnePlus 10 Series as, half of the world is still waiting for the 10 Pro and there seems to be another one on the way. Starting with the 10 Pro, we have a new report from 91mobiles claiming that, the 10 Pro will arrive with Oxygen OS 12 out of the box, but there's a catch. See, we were expecting this to bring a "unified OS" version that would tie OPPO and OnePlus phones together, but that version has been delayed and the global version will run on a custom Oxygen OS 12 skin out of the box. And we still have no word on when we can expect that. On the other hand, we have some new patent images that allegedly belong to the OnePlus 10 Ultra. They show a very similar design to the 10 Pro with the huge camera module at the back, but this is an upgraded setup with a periscope camera. This patent also shows that it might bring a little display on the back like the Xiaomi 11 Ultra does but, this is still a patent so we're not sure if that might make the cut. We're expecting this Ultra variant to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and bring a couple of extra features for a heftier price tag.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Apple and things we're reportedly getting at their Spring Event. Last week we talked about how Cupertino might be having their most packed Fall Event yet but, things seem to be a bit more tame for the Spring. We have a new report from Mac Otakara that claims that Apple's suppliers have started production for the 5th generation iPad Air and the 3rd generation iPhone SE. If you're waiting for major changes here, I wouldn't get my hopes up. Their sources expect the new iPad Air to bring pretty much the same design, but with similar specs and features to the new iPad mini. That includes the A15 Bionic chip, the 12MP Ultra wide selfie camera for center stage, the True Tone Flash and 5G support. When it comes to the iPhone SE, they're saying that it'll sadly retain the same chassis design as the current model, and it will also lack MagSafe support for accessories. Instead we're gonna have to settle for the A15 chip and 5G support as the major changes. Now, with how many products we're getting at the end of the year, I'm wondering if we'll be getting something else at this event as a surprise