Pocketnow Daily: Apple's CRAZIEST iPhone Event, Google Pixel Fold GOOD Price Tag? & more! video)

Yes, a couple of hours ago we finally got the press invitations for the event to happen on Wednesday, February 9th at 10AM Eastern. Sadly, it’ll still be happening virtually but there’s a lot to be excited about here. The invitation has the S logo in a box, with the words “The Epic Standard” below it. We’re expecting the Galaxy S22 Series which has been all over the leaks over the past few months, and according to Sammy’s latest teaser, we’re getting the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S yet. If you don’t know what that means well, rumor has it that they’ll be merging the S and the Note Series into the Ultra this year bringing you the best of both worlds while the regular variants will resemble what we got last year with the S Series. Samsung also posted a video on the Exynos 2200 earlier this morning, which goes into detail on its capabilities after it had a very silent release last week, kinda hinting that it might be making the cut here after all. So yes, February 9th at 10AM.

Moving on, let's talk about OPPO and the Find X5 Pro which is reportedly getting closer to a launch. Last week we saw some images of the device In it's Ceramic White variant that pretty much served as our first look at the Hasselblad collaboration. Now, we have a couple of other images with better quality that show off the other color variants. These images show a reflective panel that resemble the Find X3 Pro and the new camera array that looks kinda similar to its predecessor as well. New leaks reiterate that this phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the company's new MariSilicon X NPU, 12 Gigs of RAM and 256 Gigs of Storage, and running on ColorOS 12.1. If you're wondering dates, Digital Chat Station claims that OPPO has already scheduled a launch event for the Find X5 Series for the second half of February. The leak also mentions that other OPPO products will be part of the event as well as the 3 phones that are expected to come with the Find X5 Series. Let's see what we get as I'm perfectly fine with an iteration considering how much I liked the Find X3 Pro.

Let's shift gears on to Google and remember when I said yesterday that we weren't talking about the foldable just yet? Well, you know the way Google leaks go, now we have some details on that Pixel Notepad. According to a new report from 9to5Google, Google has a target price tag of around 1400 for the Pixel Notepad. Of course, this target price is subject to change from now to whenever we get this phone, but if it stands and it cost 1399 in the United States.. Think about it, that's only a 500 dollar difference between the Pixel 6 Pro and extra 400 dollars cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. If you're wondering what this phone might look like, some leaked animations showed that we can expect a short design that kind of resembles the OPPO Find N.. We can also expect the same Tensor chip that powers the Pixel 6 Series, but it won't bring the flashy camera array, expect the one we get on phones like the 5a. Finally, the latest information claims that this foldable will be available internationally before the end of the year so, that kinda sounds like its coming with the Pixel 7... We'll see.

And finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Apple and their upcoming Events. As of late we've been talking about what we'd be getting for the company's Spring Event, like a new iPad Air and the iPhone SE, but now the spotlight is turning on to their Fall Event. As yes, we have a new report from Mark Gurman that claims that Cupertino will have their "widest array of new hardware products in their history" to unveil this fall. According to Gurman at this event we can expect, the iPhone 14 Series, the new M2 MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, a new Mac Pro, a new MacBook Air with an updated design, AirPods Pro 2, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and the rugged Apple Watch, the 10th Gen iPad, and the 2022 iPad Pro with the M2 Chip and Wireless charging. And please, let me catch my breathe for a second. I know, it's a lot and if you think about it, a ton of these products would be quote unquote major improvements. Think about it, the new Apple Silicon Mac Pro, the first notch-less iPhone in 5 years, the rugged Apple Watch, and finally an M2 iPad Pro with wireless charging.