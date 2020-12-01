You May Also Like
The updated Samsung Galaxy Buds will reportedly rock the same design as their predecessor, but will come with an improved ambient mode.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 27 November 2020
- 17:12EST
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an under-display camera and more.
- Samuel Martinez
- 19 November 2020
- 23:45EST
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the Samsung Galaxy S20+, new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip, and more devices on sale
- Samuel Martinez
- 18 November 2020
- 14:10EST