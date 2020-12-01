iPhone 11 Pro cameras pocketnow
The iPhone 11 also has a triple camera setup, but it has a less powerful wide camera compared to iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy devices and more on Cyber Monday

Yes today is Cyber Monday, but since it’ll most likely be more like burned out Tuesday by the time you watch this video, we figured we’d get you deals that’ll still be available. Starting off with Samsung that has had a great holiday when it comes to deals. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still $999 if you have an eligible device for trade-in and now it gets sweeter as you get $100 in Samsung credit for accessories. The Z flip 5G is available for just $300, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available for just $599 and the S20 Ultra for $789 so yeah, get the Note or that Z Flip 5G. The S20 FE is available for $189 on trade-in, but if you go to Amazon you can get it for $549 which is a cool $150 discount. Again, all of these deals are trade-in offers and you can get the $100 in Samsung credit. Moving on to the M1 MacBooks, B&H has the 13in MacBook Pro for $1199 which means you’re getting a $100 discount on the entry level variant. The MacBook Air is also $100 off, leaving that at $899. Finally, let’s talk Pixels as the Pixel 5 is $50 off, that leaves the Just Black variant for $649 shipped on Amazon. We have more deals on the Google Pixel 3a, other Samsung products, Intel Macs and more in the links in the description and even more at Pocketnow.com
M1 MacBook Pro with mini-LED display could launch sooner than expected

Moving on to rumors and Apple, there’s been a ton of reports for years that Apple is moving to miniLED but, with this latest batch of reports it looks like it’s finally becoming a thing. According to the latest DigiTimes report, Apple is set to launch the first miniLED iPad Pro in the first quarter of 2021 and they will starting mass producing the first MacBook Pro in Q2. Apple’s suppliers from Taiwan are actually happy as their momentum will be growing significantly once these orders come in. Of course, TSMC is also happy as well as, pretty much all of Apple’s products bring their silicon now. More importantly, this report goes along with Ming Chi Kuo’s report which we covered last week where he said we should expect that iPad in the first half of the year and we should get 16in and 14in MacBook Pros in the second half of the year. For those of you that don’t know, miniLEDs bring the similar benefits of OLEDs to LCDs while adding more power efficiency and a wider color gamut at the same time. So yeah, it might not necessarily be a good time to invest in anything, as miniLED could change more things for the better.

Samsung may have revealed what we’re getting in future Galaxy phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 might cost the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Back to Samsung let’s talk foldables as we got two different things to discuss. First off, Samsung Display’s blog posted two new sketches of devices that could actually become a real thing. The first one shows a tri-folding device both open and closed and the second one shows a rollable device that is being used more as a tablet than a smartphone with it bringing a sliding keyboard. And of course, Samsung is no stranger to doing these kinds of teasers but with them shifting their focus on to foldables, it’s interesting to see what they have in mind. Now, moving on to the real stuff, we have a new report that claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the same price tag as the Z Fold 2 at around $2000. And, this is actually both good and bad. It’s good because we know that we’re getting more features like the S-Pen and better UTG, but it’s bad because this is supposed to replace the Note, and I doubt that it’ll work out for Samsung unless they bring the price tag down. Of course it’s too early to tell but, we’ll see if Samsung changes the price tag over time.

OnePlus 9 series will consist of not two but three phones

Let’s move on to OnePlus as, it looks like the company wants to keep expanding their line-up once we get the OnePlus 9. We have a new tweet and Voice post from Max Jambor where he gives us the new line up. Apparently it would consist of the OnePlus 9, the 9 Pro and a 9E. Now, of course, Max only tweeted out the names for it but in his voice post he said that it is yet to be seen if the OnePlus 9E will be a more powerful device than the regular 9 or a more budget-friendly offer like the Nord series. Now, we have some new renders for the Let’sGoDigital for both the 9 and the 9 Pro. We’ve already seen other renders before but these go further into which color variants we should expect. The regular line shows 4 different color variants which are the Green we got with the 8T, Gray, Blue and Black. As for the 9 Pro, these renders only show Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue color variants like we got back with the 8 Pro. We’re expecting these phones mid-March, running on the latest Snapdragon chipset, at least 8GB of RAM and all the bells and

Story of the day:

Apple zeroing in on suppliers to get periscope camera modules for upcoming iPhones

And finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk iPhones and their camera capabilities. If you haven’t watched our comparison with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you should.. Cause that iPhone 12 Pro Max kind of won the camera section in everything but the zoom capabilities. Well, according to a new ETNews report, Apple is finally seeking an appropriate “folded” periscope camera solution for the iPhone and they have actually initiated discussions with suppliers. Now, this isn’t anything new as Apple has been filing patents on periscope lens systems since 2014 but they haven’t actually put one on the iPhone. Apparently Cupertino ran into some issues developing this technology as some of it was guarded by other patents. Some insiders also claim that there was a chance that Apple would purchase these from Samsung but, it’s actually pretty unlikely as Samsung would like to maintain a competitive advantage over Cupertino in this technology. If you’re asking when we should expect these, a report from Ming Chi Kuo earlier this year said that we should expect these to come with the 2022 iPhones with Sunny Optical and Semco supplying the components.
