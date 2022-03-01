Pocketnow Daily: Apple Watch Series 8 with MAJOR Changes, OPPO's SUPER Charger is CRAZY & more! (video)

The official news today begin with OPPO and their latest announcements at MWC. Yesterday the company unveiled two new updates to their SuperVOOC charger that honestly sound too good to even be true. First off we got their new 150W Charger which can top-up a 4500 mAh battery in 15 minutes. And no, I didn't say at up to 50%, it charges the whole thing in 15.. For those of you asking, it achieves this by using Gallium Nitride to reduce the charge of the adapter, and it also brings a customized battery management chip to ensure your battery's health and healing for the long term. But wait, there's more. They also showcased their 240W SuperVOOC flash charger, which can top a 4500 mAh battery in just 9 minutes. This one would bring 5 safety protection measures to not just keep the voltage safe, but also the temperature, and of course, the safety of your device while charging. We got word that the 150W will be coming soon to a new device and we actually heard it would be a OnePlus product later this year.. Which could hint to there being another OnePlus 10 variant coming soon. That said, I doubt it'll be that 240W product right now. We'll see.

Let's shift gears on to Lenovo as they've been pretty busy with their laptop announcements for this event. So far they've announced about 9 laptops for different markets but we'll be focusing on the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1. I know it's a name to remember. This is actually not the company's first ARM laptop, as that was the Duete with MediaTek running ChromeOS, but it would be their first with their first Windows on ARM laptop powered by Qualcomm's 8cx platform. This new chip promises an 85% improvement in CPU performance along with a 57% GPU improvement from the previous generation. Other specifications include a 13.3-inch display, up to 32 Gigs of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 1 terabyte of storage, and you can actually go up to Windows 11 Pro here. It has a fan-less body weighing under 2.4 pounds, with a pretty slim 13mm body that's made out of recycled magnesium. One of the things making the most headlines is the battery life, with Lenovo promising up to 28hrs of video playback thanks this ARM chip. As for the ports, it only brings 2 USB C ports, a headphone jack and a slot for your SIM card, cause yeah, it's also a 5G-capable laptop. The ThinkPad X13s will be available starting in May for 1399 Euros, it will be coming to the US on AT&T and Verizon later with a different price tag. And honestly, I really want to see ARM Windows laptops deliver on M1-like battery life and performance. We'll see how it squares.

And sticking to official MWC announcements, let's switch on to Honor as they just announced a lot of stuff at their event yesterday. Check out the first link in the description for information on the Buds and the Watch but we also got the Magic 4 Series smartphones. Focusing on the Pro variant, it brings a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with a couple of extra perks that you don't get on the regular model. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12 Gigs of RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. You're also getting a 4600 mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge, along with Magic UI 6.0 which means you get Android 12 out of the box. It'll be avaiable in 4 color variants, being Cyan, Gold, Black and White colors. When it comes to the huge camera array at the back, it consists of a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra wide, and a 64MP telephoto sensor at f/3.5 which is capable of 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital. Oh and the pill shaped punch hole houses the selfie shooter and an additional 3D depth camera for secure Face Unlock. It's not cheap though, as this Magic 4 Pro starts at 1099 Euros while the regular Magic 4 starts at 899. They'll both be available in Q2 though we are waiting on more details.

Finally, for the hottest news today let's talk about Apple and sadly no Event yet, or at least not at 8pm Barcelona time, or 11am Pacific, so for now, let's talk about the next Apple Watch. I know, leaks last year were all over the place and all we ended up getting was a very minor upgrade. Now, we have a new report from Mark Gurman claiming that we can expect the complete opposite this year. In his latest newsletter, Gurman says that he believes this year will be the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since we got the original model. He reiterates that we're getting three new models this fall, with the regular Series 8, an updated SE and a new model that's geared toward extreme sports. On the other hand he says we're not expecting any major new health sensors, other than the possibility of the body temperature feature, but that might still not make the cut. What we can expect is major updates to activity tracking and faster chips across the board. Gurman also believes that Cupertino will finally retire 2017's Series 3 from their store, but we don't know which one will take its spot, maybe the SE will be priced even more aggressively. At the moment we don't have any information on the design or specific features but hey, I want to see what that rugged variant can do.