Apple’s latest M1 iMac, MacBook Pro, iPad Air and more are on sale today

Samsung Galaxy A52, Amazon Echo speakers and more devices are on sale today

Of course, the official news today begin with deals. Let’s start particularly with Amazon and Apple which don’t seem to stop and, we’re not complaining. Starting with the brand new M1 iMac which is 50 dollars off if you go for the base model in either Silver or Blue. The rest of the color variants are still 1299. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is 150 dollars off, leaving the base model for 1149 and the higher tier is also getting the same discount. The latest iPad Air is still 89 bucks off, leaving the 256 Gigs of storage variant for 660. The regular iPad is also getting a 30 dollar discount, leaving that at 299. Moving on from Apple, Amazon is selling a bundle of 2 new Echo’s for 120 bucks but you have to be a Prime Member and use the code in the screen at checkout. You can also get 2 Echo Dots for 45 by using this code on the screen but again, you have to be a Prime Member. Finally, if you want to save both time and money, we have a special promotion for NordPass Premium, where you get a 70% discount for one of the best password managers in the market. We have more deals on other Amazon Echo speakers, Google Nest Speakers, Razer and Logitech Peripherals and more.
Beats Studio Buds go official and you get a lot for $150

Let’s keep talking official news but moving on to Apple and Beats. Over the past month there’s been a ton of teasers and leaks, and then there was Lebron shoWing off a pair of new unreleased buds.. And who can argue with Lebron. Well the company just made them official, but let’s just say they’re note what you think. These are the new Beats Studio Buds and think of them as a pair of neutered AirPods pretty much.. And listen, we call them AirPods because they’re made by Apple, and neutered because they have zero Apple DNA. There is no H1 chip, no W1 chip, which means no proximity, and no auto switching between your Apple devices. Now the reason why they’re special is because they’re a pair of earbuds made by Apple that offer Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Modes and 1-Touch Pairing for $150 bucks. Right, this sort of makes even the first pair of AirPods look bad.. But again, just a bit. They also bring “Siri” support, a bit of Find My and offer up to 8 hours off listening time, with the battery case bringing that number up to 24 hours. That said those numbers are with ANC off.. You’ll get around 15 total hours if you have it on. If you stick to Apple Music, you will get Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos though, so that’s also great. Now the reason why these seem like sort of AirPods for Android is because well, they charge through USB-C. You can control ANC and transparency on the Beats Android app, and you can set your own digital assistant if you’re using an Android phone. So yes, Apple just made a cheaper pair of AirPods Pro that actually work well with Android, for less money. That’s kind of weird, but also kind of an indication that Apple has realized that their music strategy can’t be a walled garden. I wonder if that’s gonna be the strategy with Beats going forward, which would make a lot of sense.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is allegedly the latest victim of supply shortage

Let’s move on to Samsung for the next couple of segments, starting with things we’re expecting this year with the S21 FE.. We don’t have good news. Before today, there were a ton of leaks and reports claiming that we can expect this new phone in August but well.. You might have to wait longer. According to a tipster called Chun, the Galaxy S21 FE has been suspended for at least a month due to the global chip shortage so we shouldn’t expect it to be released before September. He claims that if the situation gets worse, the device might end up being cancelled. Now, he also mentions that the battery could also be part of the problem, but they don’t specific what the problem is, and could be to blame for the higher price tag. Ice Universe actually claims that the battery might be the real cause for this sudden shutdown, and not due to the chip, so that’s another twist to the same problem. The S21 FE is tipped to bring a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 888, 8 Gigs of RAM, 256 Gigs of storage, along with a 5000 mAh battery, assuming it does happen. We’ll see how the rumors evolve over time but for now, but either unpacked will focus on foldables and wearables, or launch dates might happen much later.

Galaxy S22 to lose premium build with new Ultra strategy

Let’s stick to Samsung and the Galaxy S Series but let’s just say the bad news don’t stop with the previous segment. Seems the Galaxy S22 rumors continue and they’re not necessarily good. So far we’ve heard that there are 3 variants, but with the Ultra getting all the major camera improvements, but now it seems that’s not the only thing it’s getting. A new report from SamMobile cites tipster Tron, who claims that Samsung is considering having the S22 Ultra be the only model with a glass back. The Base and Plus models will have an improved “reinforced polycarbonate”, plastic.. It’s plastic. Now, Tron does specify that Samsung is simply considering this and it’s not set in stone but, it doesn’t stop there. Another report suggested that the Ultra would also be the only one to bring an LTPO panel and retain the 6.8-inch diagonal display, while the other models would get slightly smaller displays. The question is if this polycarbonate would help drive the price down, as I’m one of the people that doesn’t mind the switch if the price is right. I’d even say glastic is more durable, but you tell me how much would you be willing to pay. We’ll have a poll in the community tab and let us know in the comments if you would mind your S22 Flagship with a polycarbonate back.

Story of the day:

Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to feature thinner screen bezels, faster processor, and updated Ultra Wideband Tech

And finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk about Cupertino and the Apple Watch because it seems some of the changes might be good enough to warant the title of hot. As we get close to September we’ve heard a few rumors on the Apple Watch Series 7 here and there but today, we get a new report from Bloomberg with a ton of details. According to Mark Gurman, Apple plans to refresh the Apple Watch this year by adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen. Where things start getting cool is that apparently we can expect Ultra-Wideband functionality which will allow for the “Find My” features you get on AirTagse, and better interaction with features like digital keys. As for design, sadly it won’t go round, but when it comes to the display, Cupertino has been testing thinner display borders as well as a new lamination technique that gets the display closer to the front cover. Yes, this might make the Watch a little thicker but Gurman claims it’s not noticeable. Not everything is fun and games, though. Previous reports mentioned that we would be getting new biometrics sensors like a body temperature sensor or blood sugar sensor but, apparently neither of those would be ready this year. On a previous report, Mark mentioned that Cupertino is also working on a more rugged Sports variant but even that will have to wait until 2022 the earliest. An interesting twist is that it seems that even the Apple Watch SE will get this visual refresh, as a companion to the Series 7.
