We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.
https://youtu.be/f3nkn17yg5E

Today’s deals include Apple’s 27-inch iMac, laptops, tablets and more

Deals. Amazon is currently having a back-to-college sale on their own devices. For example, the Echo Dot is $20 off, leaving it at $30 shipped. The Echo is $30 off as well, leaving it at $70 shipped. The Echo Plus is half off, leaving it at $75 and the Echo Show is $50 off, leaving that at $180. They also have deals on Kindles, Fire Sticks and more. Moving on, the 27in 5K iMac is $120 off, leaving the Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD variant for $2180. Finally, Gigabyte’s Aero 15X gaming laptop is now $700 off it’s original price, leaving it at $1487. We have deals on Razer keyboards, iPads and more, in the links below.
Buy 27-inch iMac Core i7
Buy 27-inch iMac Core i5

Here’s your first clear glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and it looks pretty darn cool

Speaking of Samsung, There’s been a bunch of rumors on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. So far, we’ve gotten some leaks on both Exynos and Snapdragon variants, as well as some leaked specs like the 6.4in display running at 120Hz, the 8GBs of RAM and the 4500 mAh battery. We also got a render of the front from Evan Blass but, now we get some full blown CAD renders of the whole device from OnLeaks. It brings bigger bezels than the S20 but, they’re still pretty slim. The camera array also looks pretty similar to the S20+ but, the sensors seem smaller inside the stove. We’re expecting this phone to come out some time in October so, we’ll keep you posted if we get some more leaks.

New executive order gives ByteDance 90 days to sell TikTok

Let’s talk about the whole Tik Tok ban situation. Last week we covered how the President signed an executive order, giving Tik Tok 45 days to sell their US operations to a company like Microsoft or they would be banned, possibly being forced out of the App Store and Play Store globally. This morning, the President signed a new executive order, giving them 90 days to sell their operations. According to him, there is credible evidence that ByteDance might take actions that threaten to impar the United States security. This new order gives Tik Tok to iron out whatever their plan is, whether that is selling to Microsoft or taking legal action. Apple also presented their concerns about the WeChat ban but, they just dismissed them and the 45 day order seems to still be on for Tencent.

New iPhone 12 lineup could look just like the iPhone 4

And, let’s start talking about Apple as, there’s a lot to cover today. We have a new gallery of pictures of iPhone 12 dummies from a tipster on Facebook. We’ve gotten dummies on two occasions prior to this but, these are probably the realest-looking ones. On these new images we can see the 4 different models, two with dual camera and two with the triple camera array. As expected, they all look pretty boxy, reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and the newer iPad Pros. All of these dummies are for case makers so we only get to see the back of them. Some of the things we’re also expecting that aren’t included here are the LiDAR sensor and some smaller notches for the Pro models. We’re expecting these phones to come out some time in October and November so, we’ll keep you posted.

Epic Games CEO calls Apple a middleman that separates gamers from game creators

On Friday we covered how Epic Games is taking on both Apple and Google and suing them for anti-competitive practices due to the high fees they put on developers. Well, you won’t believe who’s the next company denouncing Apple, it’s Facebook. On Saturday, Facebook announced that businesses and creators can host paid online events to help them make money and survive during the pandemic. What’s really good about this is that Facebook is letting these people keep 100% of the money they make from this events, saying that they won’t be charging any fees for at least a year. However, this is apparently only happening on Android phones as Apple won’t let them achieve this goal. According to them, they asked Apple to waive their infamous 30% tax or allow them to use Facebook Pay so that they could absorb the costs and let creators keep the revenue but Apple dismissed both of these requests, meaning people who do this on Apple devices will only keep 70% of the money. Facebook will now disclose this issue with users, if you make a payment on an Android device it will say “Facebook doesn’t take a fee from this purchase” but if you do it from an iPhone, it’ll say “Apple takes 30% of this purchase”. We’ll see how Apple moves as, this means there’s three people on their back, Spotify, Epic and Facebook.

Story of the day:

Epic could lose all access to Apple’s App Store and app development tools

Speaking of Epic being on Apple’s back, it looks like Apple has decided to strike back. According to a new PDF from Epic’s Court Filing, Apple told Epic that by August 28th, they will be cutting off Epic’s access to “all development tools necessary to create software for Apple’s platforms” and, this even includes the Unreal Engine which Epic offers to third party developers. Apple sent out a letter to Epic where they said they reviewed the situation and have found several violations to the Apple Developer Program License Agreement, therefore their account will be terminated if these violations aren’t cured in 14 days. Epic is currently asking the court to prevent Apple from taking “any adverse action” which includes terminating Apple’s License to the Apple Developer Program as well as modifying the Fortnite code. They’re also working on a solution as, Unreal Engine doesn’t really violate any of the terms like they did with the Fortnite app, and it shouldn’t be removed as it will also affect third-party developers. As for right now, Fortnite remains banned, an Epic has to work something now during these 14 days unless the court rules something against Apple. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Note20 specs: All you need to know
Although not as spec-heavy as its Ultra sibling, the Galaxy Note20 still packs quite a punch.
Fresh leak predicts the launch timeline of iPhone 12 series, new iPad and Apple Watch
iPhone 12 launch will reportedly be held in the week of October 12 and pre-orders also start in the same week, while shipments will begin a week after that.
Leaked Google document suggests a foldable Pixel is slated for late 2021 debut
With multiple brands already deep in the game and Android fully embracing foldable devices, now might be the right time for a foldable Pixel.