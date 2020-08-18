https://youtu.be/f3nkn17yg5E
You May Also Like
Although not as spec-heavy as its Ultra sibling, the Galaxy Note20 still packs quite a punch.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 5 August 2020
- 13:55EDT
iPhone 12 launch will reportedly be held in the week of October 12 and pre-orders also start in the same week, while shipments will begin a week after that.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 13 August 2020
- 00:17EDT
With multiple brands already deep in the game and Android fully embracing foldable devices, now might be the right time for a foldable Pixel.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 6 August 2020
- 11:19EDT