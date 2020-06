Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and more on sale today

Samsung’s app confirms Galaxy Watch 3 name, upcoming bean-shaped earbuds

It seems that the iPhone 12 production may begin next month

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 won’t come with an S Pen

Story of the day:

Apple might launch an iMac refresh with thin bezels and T2 security chip at WWDC

Apple to officially announce switch from Intel to ARM chips for Mac hardware in June

Now for those of you that took that took the resurgence of HTC seriously, well, they're back, but over promising and under delivering. They said we'd get the company that was famous for flagships back again, but nope. Recently the HTC Desire 20 Pro was spotted on Google Play Support, Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance but now HTC just made it official. The company just put out a teaser banner which says, Save the Date for June 16. Some of the leaked specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 6GB of RAM, a 6.5in LCD Display, running Android 10 out of the box. The teaser is pretty dark but if you look closely it shows a punch hole display and a pretty long camera array. Oh well, let's hope this isn't the only device as I feel the need to remind HTC what the original HTC Desire was.And I do read the comments, you wanna know what watch I'm wearing. It's the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and yes it's hot. Yesterday we covered how the Galaxy Watch 3 went through NTBC certification. Now, XDA found the Watch on the Samsung Wearable App's code. They also recovered an image which confirms that it will be called Galaxy Watch 3 after all. However, that wasn't all they found. The app also revealed a bean-shaped earbud which could be the Galaxy Buds X which we covered some time ago. However, we don't have an official name for those but we do hope to get them at the Unpacked Event along with the Watch and the other products we mentioned yesterday.Now, we've been covering delays all week regarding the next iPhones for obvious reasons, and we did hear that certain models would begin manufacturing early, but not it seems it won't be just a few. According to a new DigiTimes report, Apple will be completing their second phase of Engineering Validation and Testing for the upcoming iPhones at the end of June, allowing for production to begin in July. The wording of the report makes it seem like all of the phones will enter production and might launch at the same time but, analysts like Ming Chi Kuo have claimed that the higher-end models will be delayed due to the antenna-in-package design changes to support mmWave 5G. We might still get an announcement in September but will mostly likely get the Pro models until later in Q4.Speaking of the Samsung Event, we're also expecting a Galaxy Fold successor and we were hoping that it would bring S Pen capabilities but, it looks like we're out of luck. According to a new report from South Korea, Samsung will omit the S Pen due to durability issues on the folding screen. You see, the Note 10 display's thickness which allows for the S Pen is of 0.4mm while the UTG we're expecting on the Fold 2 is of 0.3mm, meaning it's not durable enough for the S Pen. On the positive side, the report claims that the Fold 2 will pack a 120Hz display with a higher resolution. Apparently they will also launch a 256GB variant to bring the price down.Apple will apparently be making some big changes this year at WWDC . According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple will be announcing the fact that they'll move on from Intel chips to have ARM-based Macs. The initiative is apparently codenamed Kalamata, it will be announced at WWDC but, the transition will happen until next year, to allow developers to prepare for the change. Apple reportedly made the decision after noticing a slower performance gain with Intel's latest processors, and tests have shown that these custom ARM chips offer higher performance . These chips will be based on the A14 chip that will come with the iPhone 12 and will be built on a more efficient, 5nm process. Apple is working on three custom processors, most likely based on performance tier. They will come along with a GPU and a Neural Engine for Machine Learning. We also have a new leak from Twitter that claims that Apple will be launching a new redesigned iMac. It will have an iPad Pro-like design language with Pro Display bezels, a T2 chip, an AMD Navi GPU and more fusion drive.