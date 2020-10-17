The Samsung Galaxy S20+, OnePlus 7T and more devices are on sale today
The official news today, as per usual, begin with deals, since you know we don’t need Prime Day scout things out for you. Let’s end the week with the Galaxy S20+ which is still $201 off, that leaves the entry level variant for $998 shipped. Moving on, the OnePlus 7T which is still a pretty solid phone is available for $200 off at B&H, this leaves the 128GB variant for $399 in Glacier Blue. Finally, the previous generation iPad Pro is currently $289 off, this leaves the Wi-Fi only, 1TB variant for $910 shipped and honestly, that’s a pretty good deal for the storage. We also have deals on Motorola phones, Sennheiser Earbuds and more in the links in the description.