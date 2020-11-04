The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and more on sale todayThe official news today begin as always with deals, and let’s face it, the Apple and Amzon combo continues to be your best friend. Amazon currently has the brand new 10.2-inch iPad starting at $299 for the entry level variant, meaning $30 off. If you want more storage you can get 128GB for $399. The latest 13in MacBook Pro is also $149 off, that leaves the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD variant for $1250. The new Powerbeats with Apple’s H1 chip are also $20 off, leaving those at $130 shipped. Taking a break from the Apple Deals, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is back at $200 off, that’ll leave you the US variant with 128GB of storage for $1099. We also have a ton of other deals in the description and in the full list at Pocketnow.com.
This is the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition
Now let’s talk about special edition phones, which we really weren’t expecting during a year that’s anything but special. Well, about a week ago, OnePlus teased their first collaboration since they parted ways with McLaren with a Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T. Well, it’s finally official and it’s very different to say the least. It pretty much brings the same specs as the vanilla 8T except for some extra RAM, storage and the software skin they usually add to their limited edition phones. Where things get different is with the design, the whole top of the phone is a camera visor, like if the Galaxy S20 Ultra was on steroids and it includes a “NetRunner 2077 Edition” Logo, as well as a barcode for the game. It comes in a yellow box along with a pretty cool case that let’s you feel the different textures, though a yellow charger would’ve been nice to see. It’s available for pre-orders in China for around $597, sadly no word on international availability.