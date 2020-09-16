Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Apple’s iPhone XR and more devices on sale today
Deals. Amazon currently has the Galaxy Note 20 for $200 off, meaning you can get the entry level variant for $800 shipped in all color variants. Sadly, we have no deals on the Ultra right now. The Galaxy S20 is still $200 off, leaving it for nearly the same price as the Note 20. And since today is Apple day, you can actually get the iPhone Xr with a discount on Amazon, but there’s a catch. You have to activate it on Cricket Wireless but, you get the entry level Xr for $399. Finally, the Galaxy Book S is $150 off, leaving the Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram and 256GB of SSD variant for $800. We have a ton of deals on apple products, Samsung SSDs and more in the links in the description.