Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Apple’s iPhone XR and more devices on sale today

Deals. Amazon currently has the Galaxy Note 20 for $200 off, meaning you can get the entry level variant for $800 shipped in all color variants. Sadly, we have no deals on the Ultra right now. The Galaxy S20 is still $200 off, leaving it for nearly the same price as the Note 20. And since today is Apple day, you can actually get the iPhone Xr with a discount on Amazon, but there’s a catch. You have to activate it on Cricket Wireless but, you get the entry level Xr for $399. Finally, the Galaxy Book S is $150 off, leaving the Intel Core i5, 8GB of Ram and 256GB of SSD variant for $800. We have a ton of deals on apple products, Samsung SSDs and more in the links in the description.
Samsung unveils new 108MP, 64MP, 48MP, and 32MP mobile camera sensors with 0.7μm pixels 

Is this the price of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition?

I know, there’s a lot of Apple news going on today, so before we begin, let me give you some Samsung news for a change. The company just announced their new ISOCELL line up which will be used in their upcoming devices. They announced the 32MP ISOCELL JD1, the 48MP ISCOCELL GM5, the 64MP ISOCELL GW3 and finally, the 108MP ISOCELL HM2 which will most likely make it to the S21. It’s apparently 15% smaller than it’s predecessor, and it brings Super PD which is a faster and more effective phase detection autofocus. It’s capable of 9 in 1 pixel binning and doing 120fps video at 4K. It’ll also allow for 3x lossless zoom and it’ll begin mass production in Q3. Speaking of Q3, another product we’re waiting on is the Galaxy S20 FE, and we have a new leaked price tag from a Slovakian company. According to them the S20 FE will start at €699 and remember, we’re expecting this phone to bring a 6.5in display running at 120Hz, the Snapdragon 865, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We’ll keep you posted as we’re getting really close.

Fitness+ is Apple’s way of helping you get fit

Let’s start today’s Apple talk with the new services they announced today. First off, at a time when working out from home has become a thing, Cupertino just decided to pretty much hit their competitors hard with Apple Fitness+. This is a service which they describe as a new engaging and personalized fitness experience that’s capable thanks to your Apple Watch. Fitness+ gives you different Studio Workouts, like Yoga, Cycling, HIIT and more with Apple’s new trainer team, because yes, they even have trainers for this. It allows you to choose the workout on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV and will automatically connect to your Watch, showing you your metrics on both displays. Yeah if you’ve seen how the Peloton App works, this is pretty much the same thing. Fitness+ will be available later this year for $9.99 and it supports your family plan for that money, but wait, there’s more. The rumors that Apple was going to consolidate all of its services into one just became true, with Apple One. This basically let’s you pay a fixed rate for a bundle of services instead of paying separately, but not all bundles are created equal. There’s three different tiers, Individual which includes some iCloud storage, Apple Music, Arcade and TV+ for $14.95 a month. Family, which includes Apple Music, TV+, Arcade and more iCloud storage for more users for $19.95. Finally, they also launched Premium, which includes those same four along with more iCloud storage, Apple News, and Fitness+ for $29.95. It will bring a 30 Day free trial and it’ll be available this fall, and guys we already have Spotify complaining about how this will hurt them bad.

This is everything Apple’s new A14 Bionic has to offer

Now, let’s talk about Apple’s brand new chip, the A14 Bionic which will power most of Apple’s devices going forward this year, including the iPhones. This is major, as Apple has just announced the first ever 5nm processor, and it’ll debut on one of its newer iPads. This 5nm architecture means they were able to fit 11.8 Billion transistors into this thing. It brings 6 CPU Cores, divided in 4 high efficiency cores and 2 high power cores. It has 4 GPU Cores with a 30% increase in graphics performance, which theoretically means that any device powered by it will handle graphics nearly two times better than your standard laptop. It features a much faster Neural Engine with this 16-core architecture and takes up to 11 trillion operations per second. To put it simple, this processor accounts for a 40% boost in CPU performance and again, a 30% boost in graphics. According to Apple it makes it easier to edit 4K videos, create art, play immersive games, and at a time when Apple is making a full move into Apple Silicon, this is the first indication that what we saw at WWDC was just the tip of the iceberg.

Apple Watch Series 6 can measure your blood oxygen saturation level and starts at $399

Family Setup: You can now pair your iPhone to multiple Apple Watches 

It is official, we have a new Apple Watch SE

Let’s move on to the Apple Watch which actually got some pretty major upgrades today if you think about it. First, they announced the new Series 6. It brings the new S6 processor which is based on the A13 Bionic, 18 hour battery life and Apple’s new U1 chip for short-range wireless location. It brings an enhanced Always On Display, and new features like a Blood Oxygen Sensor and dedicated app, and an Altimeter. They also released a new Apple Watch SE for those of you looking for a more affordable solution. The Watch SE brings somewhat of the Series 4’s design with a display that’s 30% larger than the Series 3, and it features the S5 chip, meaning you still get pretty good performance. It brings some of the features from the Series 6 like the altimeter, gyroscope and fall detection but of course, we have some caveats. No Always-On Display, no ECG and other new features. Now probably the coolest change is this new Family Setup feature, which basically let’s you get an Apple Watch for your kids or other people who don’t have an iPhone. It let’s you use one iPhone to set up the Watch and it then gives you Health and Safety features, like location alerts for your kids and also the fitness tracking. The Apple Watch Series 6 will cost you $399, while the SE will set you back $279. Oh, and did I mention that they won’t bring a charging brick?

Story of the day:

Apple’s 8th Gen iPad brings the power of Neural Engine and is still affordable at $329 

New iPad Air brings updated design, A14 Bionic processor, and more

And finally the hottest news today have to do with a few things. The first, iOS 14, iPad OS 14, watchOS 7 are al available today. No word yet on MacOS Big Sur. Also, well, Apple just confirmed the death of charging bricks with an excuse to the environment.. Yup.. That’s a thing, and third is that this year marks 10 years of iPad, so we have serveral new models. First off, they announced the new 8th generation iPad, but well, it’s the same 10.2in Retina Display iPad we got last year with the same design, but now it’s powered by the A12 Bionic which brings the Neural Engine to the entry level iPad. It’ll also cost $329 just like the previous model did but only for 32 gigs, which god even the Apple Watch brings in storage. But, let’s move on to the most interesting upgrade, the iPad Air. Let’s just say it’s almost like the 2018 iPad Pro, but with some improvements and caveats. It now brings an edge-to-edge 10.9in Liquid Retina Display. Sadly it doesn’t bring Face ID but, Apple moved Touch ID to the power button at the top to fit the new display. What’s cool is this is the first device powered by the A14 Bionic, which we discussed earlier, again making it more powerful than standard laptops according to Apple and giving it a major performance boost. It brings a flat back with the same camera design as the older iPad Pros. Speaking of the camera, 7mp selfie shooter and the main shooters is 12MP like the iPad Pro. It now brings USB-C and 20W power that actually comes in the box it seems. It’ll be available tomorrow in 5 different colors for $599 and it’ll support all your usual accessories like the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil 2.
