The Moto RAZR 5G, OnePlus 8 and more devices are on sale todayThe official news today, as always begin with deals, and this time for products you might still want to get, and some I also do debate. One list of ones I debate there’s the new Moto RAZR 5G. I don’t see a lot of people going crazy over it, and it might be the reason why you can currently get it for $999 on Amazon and B&H. Now those of you wanting an even better deal, Best Buy has it for $949, but that’s actually after activation. Now we know that many of you are concerned about the curse of the early adopter with Apple’s new M1 Macs, for you, the previous generation MacBook Air is currently $149 off, leaving the entry level variant for $850 on Amazon. Those of you interested in iPad Pros, Amazon also has the 2020 11-inch entry-level variant for $749, or even $849 for more storage, making it an equal $50 off. Finally we have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with a $61 discount, leaving the 45mm variant for $369 or $339 for the 41mm variant that’s Bluetooth only. We have more deals, including Hisense TVs in the links in the description.
New macOS Big Sur is finally ready for your Mac
Now as for other official news today, let’s talk about Apple and it’s current roll of announcements. If you remember, MacOS Big Sur was going live today, and yes, it’s now official. That said, those of you who rely on services like Final Cut Pro and other Apple Pro services, my advice is that you proceed with caution as some of these are still not upgraded for compatibility. Sure they’ll most likely work, but also crash in the process. That said, if you ordered any of the M1 Macs, some of us have already received notifications of shipment. Delivery times still appear November 17th to 18th, but if you do the math, they might arrive earlier than expected. For those early adopters, it’s great to see that there are major apps already upgraded for compatibility, like the case of Microsoft Office. The news went official today, though universal compatibility for this new version still seems in beta. Anyways, let me know who ordered any of the new Macs, cause after seeing videos from TLD and Snazzy, I’m excited for what’s coming, but more on that in the hottest news segment.