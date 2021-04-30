I know it’s been a minute but, the official news today still begin with deals, and don’t worry, if you’re not interested, just follow the time codes for when the news begin. Let’s Start with Amazon’s Apple Deals that never seem to stop, the Apple Watch Series 6 is currently 77 dollars off, leaving the LTE variant for 422 bucks. The GPS variant is also 150 dollars off at Best Buy, leaving the Product RED Variant for 259. Sticking to Amazon, they currently have the Galaxy S21 for 150 dollars off, leaving it at 699 shipped. They also have the Galaxy Watch 3 for 150 dollars off, leaving the entry level 41mm variant for 250 bucks shipped. If you want a Galaxy S21 and have a device to trade-in, their Spring deals are still going where you can get the S21 for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 300 or the Ultra for 500 but again, you need to have a device to trade-in. We have more deals on other Samsung products, headphones, monitors and more in the links in the description.

Sticking to official news, let’s talk about CES. If we’re honest, the whole virtual CES that we had to deal with in 2021 was just meh. As much as the hosts did an amazing job, the idea of covering only certain things on a show was an accident waiting to happen. I’m not gonna lie that I can’t wait until trade shows go back to normal, and that seems to be the case. The CTA just put out a new announcement that says “We’ll be back, in-person and digitally” from January 5th to the 8th in 2022. Apparently the Media days will kick off on the 3rd, with the full event ending on the 8th. They claim that around 1000 companies have already committed to attending the show in Vegas next year, with some of the names including Samsung, Google, Amazon, and AMD. The statement mentions that they’ll be reviewing the COVID guidelines in order to apply safety measures but, we’re still not sure as to what the restrictions might be because those have been improving gradually. We’ll keep you posted as, with everything that has happened some launch dates might be moved on to CES, let’s see.

Let’s move the spotlight on to OnePlus as, I find it interesting how the narrative here on YouTube is that OnePlus is losing their mojo, mainly because they’re doing flagships now that aren’t necessarily amazing, and yet numbers say otherwise. If you remember they claimed staggering growth in 2020, and it seems that has only multiplied with their new lineup. According to some new data from Counterpoint, OnePlus just posted a 388% growth in Europe for Q1 when compared to last year. The report claims that the 9-Series accounts for 65% of the revenue, with the OnePlus 9 Pro being the best smartphone on its launch date for Amazon France and Spain. However, it looks like the Nord is pulling some punches, being the highest selling Android phone in Finland for Q4. As a matter of fact, if you’re in Europe, OnePlus is adding some deals to the OnePlus 8T as a way to say thank you. I know, it’s funny that they’re not doing it on the phone they claim to sell most. We’ll keep you posted if they release other numbers for different regions.

Let’s move on to Apple for the rest of the show, starting with a few updates we’ve been waiting on and products we’re waiting on. In case you missed it, Cupertino rolled out iOS 14.5 and Big Sur 11.3 at the beginning of the week. iOS 14.5 brings a ton of much needed changes like letting you unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch if you’re wearing a mask, the final version of App Tracking Transparency, AirTags Support, and more. The Big Sur update brings changes to Safari, the Reminders, Podcasts and the Find My App. That’s all great and can I just say? Finally! We’ve been waiting on this for quite some time now. But, speaking of things we’re waiting on, let’s talk about the new iMacs and iPad Pros. Apple said that these would be shipping “in the second half of May” without providing any real dates. Well, according to the MetaData on their UK press release, it looks like we can expect these on May 21st. This goes along with information from other tipsters like Jon Prosser, who also says we should expect the Apple TV on this date. We’ll keep you posted.

Story of the day:

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Apple, MacBooks and Apple Silicon. A couple of weeks ago we got the new iMacs and originally we thought these would come with a new processor but that wasn’t the case. I mean, the M1 is pretty darn powerful as it is, so it does make sense for the entry-level iMac, but it does open the question over what’s next. Well, now a report from Nikkei Asia claims that the next generation M-Series Silicon has already entered mass production with shipments beginning as early as July this year. The report mentions that it is being “tentatively” called M2 mainly as a placeholder before we get the actual name but, this might be that M1X that has been leaked after M1 was released. Also, the report adds that this chip will first make its way on to MacBooks and then appear inside other Macs in the following months, hopefully this means that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are coming. Finally, it also mentions that it will be built on TSMC’s 5nm+ process but, we still don’t know what the difference is between 5nm and 5nm+. Speaking of those MacBook Pros, we’re expecting these to bring mini-LED displays with smaller bezels, HDMI ports, SD card readers and MagSafe for charging. OF course if the chips are shipping in July.. Does this mean we’ll hear something at WWDC? Or until the Fall Event?

