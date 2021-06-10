The official news today begin with deals and yes, Father’s Day is getting close so my Amazon Wishlist is in full effect for anyone. Let’s start with Samsung as believe it or not the company is still running their trade-in deals that leave the Galaxy S21 for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 300 and the S21 Ultra for 500 bucks. If you’re a fan of the Note, you can get the Note 20 Ultra for 850 bucks. To conclude with Sammy, they also have the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for 1200 bucks, but yes, you need an eligible device to trade-in for all of these deals. Moving on to Amazon, the latest iPad Air is still 50 dollars off, leaving the Cellular Base model for 680. If you’re into clamshell foldables the Moto RAZR is 200 dollars off, meaning it starts at 1200 bucks. Finally, the M1 MacBook Pro is still 100 dollars off for the base model, leaving it at 1200. That said, if you go for the half a terabyte of storage model, that one is 150 dollars off, leaving that at 1349. And yes, if you want to save both time and money, we have a special and exclusive promotion for NordPass Premium, where you get a 70% discount for one of the best password managers in the market.

Let’s keep talking official news but move the spotlight on to Sony as we finally got a successor to their Mark 3 Earbuds, and yes I won’t even try to say their name. These new Mark 4’s bring a smaller design that allows for a better fit and bring improved audio quality as well. They feature Sony’s V1 chip which delivers better active cancellation of high frequencies and it actually brings a 40% boost in performance when compared to the previous variant. Sony claims that these feature the world’s first Hi-Res Audio over an LDAC codec for True Wireless Earbuds. They also bring bigger drivers with support for 360 Reality Audio to deliver a more immersive experience. Also, addressing a pain point from the past, these bring an IPX4 rating. Apparently you can expect 8 hours of music playback with ANC and up to 12 hours if you turn it off. With the battery case you get up to 24 hours with ANC or 36 hours if its disabled and they give you an hour of playback on a 5 minute charge. These come in Black and Silver options and they sell for either 280 dollars in the US or 280 Euros in Europe. Nice move Sony, all you need now is a nice name for them.

Let’s move the spotlight on to OnePlus as, we’re expecting a new phone from the company tomorrow.. And I mean, the company has been teasing this new Nord for the past couple of weeks. The funny part is that now we have a ton of new official-looking renders and even the Promo Video from non other than Evan Blass. According to the renders we can expect Silver, Black and Blue color variants with a triple camera at the back, along with a 6.43-inch display with a punch hole that is confirmed to run at 90Hz. Now, from the promo video we get a ton of details like the fact that it supports 5G, it features 30W Warp Charging, a triple camera array with a 64MP main sensor, it was slimmed down to 7.9mm and it also confirms that it is powered by the Snapdragon 750G along with a 4500 mAh battery. And yes guys.. The headphone jack is really back. OnePlus is claiming that this phone is “A little more than you’d expect” at the end of the ad so, let’s see what we get tomorrow. Let’s just hope we get it in more markets as, I feel that a mid-ranger like this could really help OnePlus pick some steam back up.

Speaking of phones we might be getting soon and leaks from Evan Blass, let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung and the Galaxy S21 FE. According to most reports, we could be getting the S20 FE’s successor in August and now, we have some new renders from Evan Blass that show the color variants and the phone’s design from every possible angle. From the looks of it, well, it looks like a Galaxy S21 in every way. I mean It could be that what’s changing is just added color options, because you get the same flat display at the front with the same punch hole, and at the back, you get the same triple camera array with the minimal hump. It seriously seem like the changes are just new colors, sort of like what Apple does with mid-term iPhones. Here we see green, white, blue, violet and grey variants which will of course get some fancy names once they’re released. Sadly there’s no red variant this year. Now, moving away from this leak, other reports claim that we can expect this device to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with 6 Gigs of RAM, sadly no headphone jack here. Again, we’re getting closer to August so, the promo videos for this one should pop up soon.. Right?

Story of the day:

But finally, for the hottest news today, let’s switch over to Cupertino and the hardware we did not get at WWDC. We know some of you are mad about that, with the whole narrative being that we were getting new MacBook Pros in both 14 and 16-inch flavors. Instead we just got some very minor software updates, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Yesterday I mentioned that some sources claimed that we can still expect these in 2021 but, shipments are slated to start some time in Q3. Well, here’s the thing, A YouTuber named Max which focuses on Apple just recovered the tags Apple used for the WWDC Event.. Meaning yeah, the ones Apple has to set when they schedule the video.. and if you look at the last 2, they are m1x MacBook Pro and m1x. And sure, Apple could have simply used it because they new people were looking for a new MacBook but, it’s not like if we were certain that the final name for the chip M1X, and if you notice, they didn’t add M2, or even that new Mac mini which was also rumored for a second. So fine, M1X as a name for the chip, and while we’re on the topic of Macs, it gets weirder. We already reported on Pocketnow.com that a ton of macOS Monterrey features are not reaching Intel Macs, and yet in the Xcode 13 beta, it looks like Apple is working on a Mac Pro refresh with.. An Intel chip. Mark Gurman quote tweeted this and said that Apple has been working on an update for the Intel Mac Pro but he didn’t provide any other information. So yes, with the rumors now pointing to these MacBook Pros now launching in Q3 with M1X and a new Intel Beast.. And no word on that Mac Mini leaked by Prosser

