Save on various iPad Pro models and the Sony Xperia 1 right now on Amazon

Deals. Sony’s extra tall Xperia 1 currently has a $200 discount on Amazon. It usually goes for $949 but it is available for $748 for its 128GB variant. We also have $200 discounts for the 2018 iPad Pros, the 64GB 11in model starts at $766 and go all the way up to the 1TB 12.9 in Cellular variant for $1639.

Buy Apple iPad Pros

Buy Sony Xperia 1

HUAWEI will equip more devices with Harmony OS next year

According to Reuters, a Huawei spokesperson just confirmed that the company is planning to roll out their own OS to more devices in 2020. However, phones, tablets and computers won’t be the ones packing Harmony OS sadly. It will mainly focus on smart screens, smart watches, speakers and VR gadgets as it is far from ready to compete with Android so they’ll stick to Android for smartphones.

OPPO has presented the new OPPO Reno 3, AR Glass and more during Inno Day 2019

OPPO just had their INNO day in Shenzhen today where they showed off a lot of new technology. The company announced a 5G CPE that is powered by the Snapdragon X55 and gives you both mmWave and sub 6GHz 5G. They also announced AR Glasses that should be available in Q1 of 2020. OPPO just created a new tab in their website for the OPPO Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro which were teased last week to bring 5G thanks to the Snapdragon 765G, as well as a quad camera setup, we’ll keep you posted as they’ll probably launch tomorrow at INNO Day 2.

We have the leaked prices for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note Lite, A51 and A71

We’ve been getting non stop leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite as well as the Galaxy A51 and A71. Now, we have some alleged price tags for them thanks to the guys at the Galaxy Club. The Galaxy A51 will apparently go for €375, the A71 will go for €469. The Galaxy S10 Lite will go for €609, while the Note 10 Lite will cost you €669. The report claims that the devices will launch on December 12th.

We have confirmation, the Samsung Galaxy S11’s battery is huge

SamMobile just confirmed the battery capacity of the regular Samsung Galaxy S11. According to a SafetyKorea certification, the regular S11 will bring a 4500 mAh battery as it is also rumored to bring 5G capabilities. So far, the S11e is expected to bring a 3800 or 3900 mAh battery, the S11 this 4500 mAh and the S11 Plus a massive 5000 mAh.

Story of the day:

New predictions give us more iPhone 12 variants and bigger batteries in 2020

We have some predictions for the iPhone 12 line up from different analysts. According to a Rosenblatt analyst, Apple is cutting production of the iPhone 11 line-up as much as 25% because their sales will go down in March as the market gets more interested in 5G devices. They will use this production cut to focus on the iPhone 12 who he predicts will have 6 models because their will be an entry level iPhone 12 with LTE only. Now, according to the Elec, the new iPhones will have a battery protection circuit that is 50% smaller than the current ones which will lead to a significantly bigger battery.

