Pocketnow Daily: Apple KILLS Hopes for iPhone Touch ID?! & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Apple and their repair service practices. On an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, the company is addressing that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be required to watch out for notifications and see if a device has been reported as missing or stolen. If the device comes back flagged as stolen or missing, the technician will decline to service this device. Especially if the client can't disable Find My iPhone or doesn't know the password, which means the device is probably locked via iCloud already. Cupertino will then use the GSMA Device Registry database to flag devices as missing or stolen for operators and third-party services.. The way this database works is, once the device gets flagged, it can be blocked by network operators and other manufacturers to prevent access. This new policy obviously aims to help prevent repairing stolen goods but I can’t understand what took Apple so long considering how long Find My has been a thing. But it's good to see regardless.

Let's switch on to Motorola which has been getting a ton of buzz in the US ever since LG left the market. And don't worry, before you flag it as boring, there's a reason this matters. See recently they announced the Moto Edge Plus which well, isn't the flagship it used to be, as it seems the company was marinating something else. We have a new image that was posted to Weibo, allegedly showing off the Motorola Frontier which has been in the leaks for the past few months. From the picture we can see that it brings a huge main camera, and well what makes it interesting is that yes, this would be the first smartphone with Samsung's 200MP iSOCELL HP1 sensor, with the label mentioning that it also supports OIS and has an f/2.2 aperture. Obviously you and I ask ourselves why Sammy didn't use it on the S22 Ultra, and for which we have no answer. This camera apparently captures photos in either 50MP or 12.5MP resolution in the default mode. Other leaked specifications for this phone include a 6.67-inch P-OLED display running at 144Hz but only at FHD resolution. It would also be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.. Which means this phone could launch some time during June if those Qualcomm rumors are true. Let us know what you think about this because if Sammy didn't debut their own sensor, that's kinda weird.

Moving on, let's talk about the ongoing issues with Bluetooth trackers. Of course, Apple didn't invent the technology with the AirTags, but ever since it did, every other tracker company has seen a surge in sales.. And also the unwanted list of consequences. Now, we have a new report from 9to5Google claiming that Mountain View is working on adding a functionality right into Android that would allow users to check if there are any unknown trackers around them. The report cites that certain changes have been made to the source code of Google Play Services, which suggests that Google is already working to build this framework. The code includes strings for "unfamiliar tag detected notification", and it references "ATag", "Tile" and an unknown "Finder Tag". The report mentions that this is still in its early stages so we might have to wait to see It, but it's nice to see that they're adding a native way for you to detect any hidden ways to stalk you. I mean, hopefully we get to see at least a preview of it at I/O but nothing is set in stone at the moment. Let us know if you guys think this is necessary cause I've seen a ton of cases online.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Apple again but move on to the iPhone 14. Over the past few days, we heard a few leaks claiming that Touch ID could be making a comeback this year under the iPhone 14's display. It was even during this time that Apple re-launched TouchID on the iPad Air's power button if you remember, and we later got some renders from Let's Go Digital that showed off the leaked design and had the Touch ID logo sitting in the lock screen. Thing is, it seems the project went south. Now, we have a new tweet from Ming Chi Kuo that just obliterates our hopes. He states that he previously predicted that iPhones would bring an under-display fingerprint sensor at the earliest in 2023. But according to a new survey, new iPhones in 2023 and even 2024 might not adopt under-display Touch ID, in part thanks to FaceID now being able to even work with masks. That said, it's not that Apple didn't try. If you remember even the Wall Street Journal covered reports of the technology being in testing phase on the current iPhone 13 series and with Qualcomm being the supplier.