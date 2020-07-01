https://youtu.be/fMlWsbFv8Ew

Say goodbye to June with amazing deals on the 10.2-inch iPad and more

Deals. It’s the last day of June but you can bet it’s not our last day of deals. Let’s start off with the 10.2-inch iPad which is $50 off, leaving the entry level variant for $279 shipped. If you want extra storage, the 128GB variant is also $50 off, leaving it at $379. The Razer Blade 15 is also $300 off, leaving the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD variant for $1700 shipped. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also $100 off, leaving it at $450 at B&H. We have more deals on Chromebooks, Galaxy Watches, Beats headphones and more in the links in the description.
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platforms for wearables

Qualcomm just announced their new Snapdragon War 4100 and 4100+ platforms for the future of smartwatches. It’s built on a hybrid 12nm architecture, down from the 28nm from last year. This new architecture includes a higher performance SoC with improved CPU, GPU, Memory, Cellular Modem and camera sub systems. Basically the difference between the two is that the 4100+ is a big processor with the same small co-processor we saw on the 3100, while the 4100 is just a big processor. Some of the new features promised include Super-Fast Performance and Connectivity, a dedicated LTE mode, a Smarter Always On Display with far more colors. We have all of the specifics in the links in the description.

Microsoft might unveil the cheaper Xbox Series S console in August

It’s no secret that the PS5 made a bunch of headlines this month after they revealed the design but, we didn’t get a price tag and we’re assuming it’s going to be kinda hefty. Now, we’ve known that Microsoft will most likely have the upper hand when it comes to actual performance of the Series X but we’re also assuming that price tag will be heft as well. Apparently Microsoft is working on a more affordable console which is codenamed “Lockhart” and will reportedly debut as the Xbox Series “S”. The codename came from some leaked devkit documents but now a new report claims that this more affordable console will be announced in August. According to the leaks, this console will aim at 1080p and 1440p gaming instead of the 4K we’ll be getting from the Series X. It will bring the same CPU as the Series X but it will pack less usable RAM and a less powerful GPU. We’ll keep you posted.

Google acquires North, the maker of Focals smart glasses

Do you remember Google Glass? Well that didn’t turn out the way Google intended it to and now we’ve been getting a lot of rumors of Apple’s AR Glasses so Google decided to make a move. Mountain View just acquired North, the company behind the Focals 1.0 Smart Glasses. Neither of the two companies have disclosed the financial transaction but Rick Osterloh said in a blog post that North will be merged with Google’s team in Canada. The problem with this is that we won’t be getting the Focals 2.0 and this project is aimed at the long run so we’re not exactly sure about when we’ll get to see some hardware. Let’s just hope it’s Focals handling what’s coming up next and not Google. I mean.. Focals has succeeded, Google hasn’t.

OnePlus’ upcoming budget phone will officially debut as OnePlus Nord

It’s finally June 30 so OnePlus just launched the first episode of their documentary series and it actually reveals a lot of information. First off, the phone will be dubbed as the OnePlus Nord, the company even changed the Instagram account name to “OnePlus.Nord”. On this first episode, Pete Lau announced that this will be the company’s first product under the $500 mark in recent years. He also mentioned that it will be sold in India and Europe and only selected US consumers will be able to get it through a highly limited beta program after the release. We’re not sure if this is an early design but in one of the scenes we see a phone with a flat punch hole display and with dual selfie cameras, pretty much like the leaks. Pre-orders will also be available tomorrow, even if we haven’t really seen the phone. And no, stop looking at me funny, I don’t have the phone yet..

iPhone 12 will allegedly record 4K videos at 240fps

Don’t expect to find BOE OLED panels in 5G iPhones soon

And finally for the hottest news today, let's talk iPhone 12. We've got two separate leaks, one that's expected, the other that still has me speechless, and I'm not talking about the lack of a charger, we discussed that yesterday. Let's start with a follow-up with Apple and BOE displays, or should I say, the lack of a partnership. According to a new DigiTimes report, BOE failed to secure Apple's validation for these displays. This doesn't mean that they won't supply displays at all, it just means that we might get BOE displays on some iPhones until Q4, after the phone is launched. Meanwhile, Samsung and LG will be handling all of the displays until Apple and BOE can iron out their issues. But alright, let me ask you this: Name one consumer grade camera that can film 4K at 240fps. Heck, name one that can film 4K at 120fps. Thing is, we can barely name a handful that can do 4K at 60fps even today. Well on an interesting note, earlier this weekend, EverythingApplePro posted a new video with leaks and predictions for the iPhone 12 line, one of them being an option to record 4K video at 240FPS, and today, according to a tipster on Twitter, there is evidence on the iOS 14 Beta filesystem that mentions this feature, allowing for 4K video at 240FPS native video. Like this is nuts. I still consider any iPhone after the XS to be a great B camera, or good enough for anyone to start a YouTube channel.
