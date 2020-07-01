https://youtu.be/fMlWsbFv8Ew
You May Also Like
Apple led the premium smartphone segment with a market share of 57%, followed by Samsung at 19% and HUAWEI accounting for 12% in Q1 2020.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 16 June 2020
- 23:00EDT
Apple’s AirPods are also getting new features with a software update that will give you accelerometer and gyroscope tracking and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 22 June 2020
- 14:16EDT
Today’s deals come from Best Buy, Amazon and B&H, where we find the Google Pixel Go Chromebook, LG’s G7 Fit and more
- Samuel Martinez
- 24 June 2020
- 15:00EDT