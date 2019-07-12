Pocketnow Daily: Apple is KILLING Face ID & The Notch?! (video)

25 Million Android Phones Infected With Malware That ‘Hides In WhatsApp’

Over 25M Android phones have been infected with a malware dubbed Agent Smith that replaces apps like What’s App with evil versions that serve ads and invade your privacy. Over 15M of the victims are in India and the US follows with 300K. It spread by a 3rd party App store 9apps owned by Alibaba. The attackers reportedly want to move to the Playstore as they have found 11 vulnerable apps. Authorities have been warned, if you find adware on your phone on apps that don’t usually have ads, immediately uninstall.

Caught in the wild: Has Samsung started public testing of the Galaxy Fold?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was just spotted in the wild in New Dehli. This is the first time we’ve seen it being tested by a random person and it means that Samsung has resumed public testing. Being found in India could also mean that it could launch for more markets faster.

Alleged FCC photos leak the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10+

We get new images of the Galaxy Note 10 that come from the FCC this time. We see the same as we saw yesterday but these views contain the dimensions of the phone and they also confirm that the headphone jack is dead. These photos also show the quad camera setup.

Apple Registers Five New iPad Models Running iPadOS in Eurasian Database

Apple just registered 5 new iPads running iPad OS in the Eurasian Economic Commission that we may be seeing this September. The rumors are of an iPad 7 (10.2in) and the ‘new’ iPad (10.5in non-Pro). However, we won’t see them at the same time. Ming Chi Kuo also reported previously that we would see 2 iPad models being mass produced in Q4.

The original Nintendo Switch is getting updated with a new CPU, more According to the FCC, Nintendo is gonna give us a new Nintendo Switch, meaning it’s the same design of the original, but with some minor changes It will be getting a new SoC, change in NAND memory type and a new CPU Board due to the previous changes. These are much needed as its 4 year old SoC isn’t really cutting edge anymore, we’ll update you whenever these changes happen.

Story of the day:

Apple Rumored to Launch Notch-Less iPhone in 2020

According to a new research note from Ming Chi Kuo, Apple will start killing the notch next year. He gives the following timeline: (2019) 3 iPhones with notches and FaceID, (2020) 2 iPhones with smaller notches and FaceID and 1 iPhone with no notch and full-screen fingerprint scanner, (2021) 3 iPhones with no notch and full-screen fingerprint scanner.

